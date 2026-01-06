Ted Nugent Blasts "Total Idiot" Eminem For Hating Donald Trump

Ted Nugent went on a fiery rant aimed at Eminem in a new video he uploaded on YouTube titled, “Let’s Talk Music." Nugent has been an ardent supporter of Donald Trump in recent years, while Eminem has often voiced his support for the Democratic Party.

“Eminem, the guy’s a… Both of those guys, Eminem and Jack White: total idiots,” Nugent said in the video. “They don’t want their country to have secure borders. They think men should destroy women’s sports.”

He continued: “When you hate Donald Trump, you want men in women’s sports to destroy women’s rights. That’s what these guys stand for. They don’t think our border should be secured. They think we should invite jihadists in who announce they want to kill the infidels, they announce they want to kill Americans and Jack White and Eminem say ‘bring those guys in.’ But their music is soulful.”

Nugent's criticism comes after Eminem served as an executive producer for the Detroit Lions Thanksgiving Halftime Show. He helped choose Jack White, the lead singer of the White Stripes, to perform at the event.

Eminem’s Stance On Donald Trump

Eminem has been highly critical of Donald Trump since he first ran for President in 2016. Speaking with Complex the following year, he vented about supporters of the billionaire. “It’s so bizarre watching him play to his base that thinks that he cares about them and it’s actually the people that he cares about the f—ing least,” Eminem said at the time. “If you’re talking about his core being a majority white middle class people, what I don’t understand is how in the f— do you feel like you relate to a billionaire who has never known struggle his entire f—ing life?”