Kanye West's "Bully" Is Potentially Facing Another Delay

While there's always doubt when Kanye West announces an album or a release date for one, we had some hope that Bully would finally arrive on March 20. However, despite word from Charlamagne Tha God and a gamma. record deal, it appears these things didn't set anything in stone. Right now, it appears fans will have to have wait one more week for his 12th studio album.

Per Kurrco, some retailers are updating their listings for Bully on their websites to show that it's actually releasing on March 27. It's unclear which ones are actually making this change, but the outlet does have evidence of one store doing so.

Platforms like Spotify still have it scheduled to drop on the 20th, so we are going to keep an eye on this as the hours progress. But if this does indeed happen, this will be the eighth time Ye has delayed Bully. If you're curious, here's the timeline of all of the release dates since it was initially announced back in September 2024.

The summer of 2025 saw three different ones including June 15th, July 25th, and September 26th. Then, heading into the late fall and winter months we received ones for November 7th, December 12th, and January 30th, 2026. Now, heading into this spring we would have these two in March with the 20th and 27th.

Are Kanye West & Travis Scott Dropping An Album?

Of course, with this being out in the ether now, this makes us wonder if this supposed Ye and Travis Scott collab tape is even going to happen.

Havoc, Mobb Deep icon and The Life Of Pablo collaborator, recently told Complex that they might have one in the works. "Recently, I did a track—I don't want to blow up the spot and say it just in case if it don't ever come out. But I will say, he's working on a project, I believe, with Travis Scott and a few of my tracks have made the cut so far."

This quickly went viral and had a lot of people excited but also skeptical. However, Havoc's conversation felt slightly more valid after it was announced that Ye and Trav were going to be headlining the Hellwatt Festival in Italy this July.