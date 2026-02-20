Kanye West's "Bully" Is Potentially Facing Another Delay

BY Zachary Horvath
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Anonymous Club Fashion Show - Berlin Fashion Week SS25
BERLIN, GERMANY - JULY 1: Kanye West attends the Anonymous Club fashion show during Berlin Fashion Week SS25 at Tempodrom on July 1, 2024 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Matthias Nareyek/Getty Images)
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
If this holds true, then this will be the eighth time that Kanye West has pushed "Bully" back within the last year.

While there's always doubt when Kanye West announces an album or a release date for one, we had some hope that Bully would finally arrive on March 20. However, despite word from Charlamagne Tha God and a gamma. record deal, it appears these things didn't set anything in stone. Right now, it appears fans will have to have wait one more week for his 12th studio album.

Per Kurrco, some retailers are updating their listings for Bully on their websites to show that it's actually releasing on March 27. It's unclear which ones are actually making this change, but the outlet does have evidence of one store doing so.

Platforms like Spotify still have it scheduled to drop on the 20th, so we are going to keep an eye on this as the hours progress. But if this does indeed happen, this will be the eighth time Ye has delayed Bully. If you're curious, here's the timeline of all of the release dates since it was initially announced back in September 2024.

The summer of 2025 saw three different ones including June 15th, July 25th, and September 26th. Then, heading into the late fall and winter months we received ones for November 7th, December 12th, and January 30th, 2026. Now, heading into this spring we would have these two in March with the 20th and 27th.

Read More: Yaya Mayweather & Mellow Rackz Clash, NBA YoungBoy’s Wife Flaunts Ring

Are Kanye West & Travis Scott Dropping An Album?

Of course, with this being out in the ether now, this makes us wonder if this supposed Ye and Travis Scott collab tape is even going to happen.

Havoc, Mobb Deep icon and The Life Of Pablo collaborator, recently told Complex that they might have one in the works. "Recently, I did a track—I don't want to blow up the spot and say it just in case if it don't ever come out. But I will say, he's working on a project, I believe, with Travis Scott and a few of my tracks have made the cut so far."

This quickly went viral and had a lot of people excited but also skeptical. However, Havoc's conversation felt slightly more valid after it was announced that Ye and Trav were going to be headlining the Hellwatt Festival in Italy this July.

Read More: Megan Thee Stallion Breaks Silence On Klay Thompson Breakup Rumors

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Kanye West Travis Scott Hellwatt Festival Music Kanye West & Travis Scott To Headline Italy's Hellwatt Festival
Carmen Mandato/Getty Images Music Teyana Taylor Reveals New Album Release Date
1999 Bad Boy Records News Notorious B.I.G. & Eminem Embraced Depravity On "Dead Wrong"
Monica Schipper/Getty Images Movies Martin Scorsese's "The Irishman" Trailer Is An OG Reunion
Comments 1