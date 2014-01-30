Best known as one-half of among the greatest hip-hop duos of all time Mobb Deep is Queensbridge-native Havoc. He is both a rapper and producer who entered the music scene in the early 90’s. Aside from producing the majority of Mobb Deep’s music, Havoc has produced tracks for many notable artists including Method Man, Eminem, Nas, Notorious B.I.G., Jadakiss, Game, Diddy, LL Cool J, and Capone-N-Noreaga, among others. He has released three studio-albums as a solo rapper, as well as various other projects, and has collaborated with artists like Cassidy, Big Noyd, Nas, Raekwon, Ghostface Killah, Q-Tip, Royce da 5’9, Method Man, Kool G Rap, Lil’ Kim, Nate Dogg, Lil Jon, Twista, 50 Cent, Lloyd Banks, Tony Yayo, Mary J. Blige and producers including Alchemist, Statik Selektah, Dr. Dre, and Kanye West. Havoc and Prodigy have not released a Mobb Deep album since 2006, but in 2013 Havoc confirmed that an upcoming album is halfway done. Stay posted for specifics and a possible 2014 release.