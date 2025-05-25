Grafh and 38 Spesh take us back to 1995's Queens Bridge for their tribute track, "The Spirit of Prodigy."

To speak that popular "Dun" language, the duo, tap Mobb Deep's Havoc and flip the R&B classic "Soon As I Get Home" by Faith Evans. Honoring the late Prodigy, Grafh and 38 deliver their best versions of the emcee's sound. Havoc's attachment to the track validates the duo's release.

Prodigy fans will love the record as they reminisce on the legend's gritty lyricism, revolutionary street perspective, and uncompromising presence in New York hip-hop. Havoc's validation comes in a classic Infamous production to anchors the track. It has haunting loops, hard drums, and a grimy atmosphere.

Each bar carries echoes of Prodigy’s raw truths and relentless energy. Lyrically, they reference the street codes, paranoia, and inner battles that Prodigy often laid bare in his work, keeping his ethos alive through their own voices.

It stands as both a eulogy and a reawakening, pulling the spirit of Prodigy into the present day with reverence and precision. It's about legacy, loyalty, and lyrical warfare—the pillars of Prodigy’s career.

Havoc has maintained a busy schedule since Prodigy passed. He has produced music for the biggest names in hip-hop. Plans for a new Mobb Deep album has been in the works. Fans anticipate it's release, which will include unreleased Prodigy lyrics and Mobb Deep music.

In April, Grafh released his latest single "Unfinished Business." The single follows his 2024 album, God's Timing, which features Method Man, Papoose, and Jim Jones. A 2025 album appears in the works as the rap star releases new music annually.

“The Spirit of Prodigy” - Grafh & 38 Spesh Featuring Havoc

Quotable Lyrics

I keep the 9 tucked

I don't give a f*ck what they talkin about

Front line n***a, we them n***as that will haul them out

Out of here, get'em outta here

Hotter than July n***a