News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
My Profile
Drop a comment
Subscribe
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
My Profile
Sign in
News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
The Spirit of Prodigy
Latest
Popular
Today
|
Week
|
Month
|
Year
|
All Time
Songs
Grafh & 38 Spesh Speak That Dun Language With Havoc In New Song "The Spirit of Prodigy"
Grafh and 38 Spesh hail from Queens, New York, the home of Mobb Deep. They grew up on the group's classics in he 90s.
By
Bryson "Boom" Paul
May 25, 2025
616 Views