38 spesh
- SongsConway The Machine Shares Big Ghost Ltd. Reimagining Of "Made Bosses"BGL reimagines a track from Conway and Spesh's new album. By Lavender Alexandria
- Mixtapes38 Spesh & Elcamino Team Up For Gritty New EP "Martyrs Prayer II"As the title implies, this can be a very somber project, but one that also finds its strength in its raw depictions of crime and struggle.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Mixtapes38 Spesh And Conway The Machine Drop Gritty East Coast Collab With "Speshal Machinery"38 and Conway are a lean, mean machine. By Zachary Horvath
- Songs38 Spesh Teams Up With Conway The Machine And Lloyd Banks On "Latex Gloves"This is the first single for the upcoming collab album. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicConway The Machine & 38 Spesh Have A Joint Album Dropping This Summer38 Spesh reveals Lloyd Banks and Pharoahe Monch will appear on "Special Machinery." By Aron A.
- MixtapesJoey Majors Works With The Game, 38 Spesh, And More On "Wolf In Sheep Clothing" AlbumThe project follows his collaboration with GawdBrova and GREA8GAWD on their "WOLF SZN" record.By Hayley Hynes
- SongsKool G Rap Links With AZ & 38 Spesh For "Born Hustler" Single From Upcoming AlbumKool's "Last Of A Dying Breed" album will be here in early December.By Hayley Hynes