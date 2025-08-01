OT The Real sounds like he's got the spirit of Rocky Balboa coursing through his veins on his new album, Possession With Intent. For one, he's from the Philadelphia, Pennsylvania area, where the fictional boxer is from. Secondly, the rapper trains like him. If you check out his Instagram, you can see that he loves fitness and training. The dude is jacked!
Thirdly, he's from the East Coast. Folks in the area are known for having resiliency and some edge to them. OT The Real embodies the region with a gruff delivery and presence on the mic. Despite being an underground name, he sure has a recognizable voice that even most mainstream rappers wish they had.
Assisting on his album is longtime NY rapper 38 Spesh. However, he's not rapping at all. Instead, he's cheffing up all of the 12 beats you hear. His equally tough persona is prevalent in the boom bap instrumentals that land here.
While he's acquired some success, OT The Real lives up to his stage and keeps it a buck. For instance, on track two, "Never Saw Me," he sometimes wishes he didn't get into the rap game. Speaking to the title of the album, it sounds like he was doing well pushing weight.
"Such a hectic road, feedin' the family from sellin' O's / White rapper, early 30s, backtrappin' who just came home (C'mon) / Sometimes I wish I never recorded a verse, and just laid low / 'Cause we was on our way to millions off work with the plugs wе know."
OT is brutally honest, and that's something you have to respect. If you like authenticity, check out Possession With Intent.
OT The Real & 38 Spesh Possession With Intent
Possession With Intent Tracklist: