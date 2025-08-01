Philadelphia's OT The Real connects with another gritty MC in 38 Spesh, bringing him on to concoct grimy beats for his new tape.

While he's acquired some success, OT The Real lives up to his stage and keeps it a buck. For instance, on track two, "Never Saw Me," he sometimes wishes he didn't get into the rap game. Speaking to the title of the album, it sounds like he was doing well pushing weight.

Thirdly, he's from the East Coast. Folks in the area are known for having resiliency and some edge to them. OT The Real embodies the region with a gruff delivery and presence on the mic. Despite being an underground name, he sure has a recognizable voice that even most mainstream rappers wish they had.

OT The Real sounds like he's got the spirit of Rocky Balboa coursing through his veins on his new album, Possession With Intent. For one, he's from the Philadelphia, Pennsylvania area, where the fictional boxer is from. Secondly, the rapper trains like him. If you check out his Instagram, you can see that he loves fitness and training. The dude is jacked!

