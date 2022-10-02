OT the Real knows how to make the best out of a collaboration. The Philadelphia rapper has worked with Benny the Butcher on tracks like “Coke & Guns” and “Danger Zone,” as well as more recently putting out a single with Tony Moxberg and Nems.

Now, he’s brought Connecticut rapper Chris Webby onto a new track, and the results are explosive. “If you build it they will come,” OT says on “In It,” a line borrowed from the 1989 film Field of Dreams that seems to be his mantra in the music industry.

Horns blare on the NazT instrumental, which is quickly dominated by OT’s raspy delivery. Don’t let the aggressive flow fool you, however; OT’s verse is filled with introspection, as he reminisces about the hardships he’s been through.

Chris Webby follows suit in the second leg of the track, discussing the grind needed to get to where he’s ended up. “I been broken down and built up / Broken down again / Hoping I would win,” he raps. “You never know the destination on the road when you begin.”

The track is OT the Real’s latest single off of his upcoming project, No Matter What, which will be following up the album he put out in the spring, Maxed Out. It will drop October 5. Check out the song below.

Quotable Lyrics

Crimes is all we had

And my bro is out there banging

And he died ’cause his flag was the wrong color

Someone left him in a line of some trash

And I give this iced-out Rollie for all the time that we had

[via]