possession with intent
Mixtapes
OT The Real Enlists 38 Spesh To Produce His LP "Possession With Intent"
Philadelphia's OT The Real connects with another gritty MC in 38 Spesh, bringing him on to concoct grimy beats for his new tape.
By
Zachary Horvath
August 01, 2025
