Benny The Butcher And 38 Spesh Tell Vivid Street Tales On "Stabbed & Shot 2"

New York natives Benny The Butcher and 38 Spesh are no strangers to collaboration. The two frequently appear on each other's songs. In 2018, the duo released STABBED & SHOT, a joint album that came just months before Benny's solo opus, Tana Talk 3. And now, over six years later, the two reunited for a long-awaited second installment.

STABBED & SHOT 2 features a number of producers, including Bink! and V Don, as well as Griselda favorites Daringer and Harry Fraud. The beats oscillate between grimy, typical Griselda fare, and shinier, more 2000s-inspired sounds, occasionally similar to old Roc-A-Fella beats. Benny The Butcher branched out into rapping over beats that sound more like the latter, and Spesh joins him. Surprisingly, Spesh does not have any production credits of his own on this album, leaving him to focus on the bars. Like the familiar-sounding beats, the lyrics are similarly familiar. The two rap about the streets, luxury, and whatever else comes to mind. The legendary Busta Rhymes delivers a verse on the album as well, marking only the second time that Benny and Busta have rapped together. Dave East, Ransom, and others also feature on the album. Benny The Butcher and 38 Spesh have always had strong chemistry, and fans of their previous music will surely get a lot out of their newest joint effort together. Stream STABBED & SHOT 2 below.