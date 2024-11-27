Benny The Butcher & 38 Spesh Officially Release Their "Sway's Universe" Freestyle To Streaming

Two New York MCs still maintaining the street grittiness in the modern era listened to the people. Benny The Butcher and 38 Spesh popped out for a Sway's Universe appearance about a month ago and laid down a show-stopping freestyle. Fans were in awe of their bars, especially The Butcher's. "Only way I can protect my peace is if my piece protect me... It's so hot I can't talk, it's like the one chip challenge." It's got almost 400,000 since it hit YouTube, so they decided to officially release it as the "SS2 Freestyle" on streaming. Whoever selected the beat for these two prolific MCs was smart because the methodical, dark, and grand beat is right in their wheelhouse.
It sounds like something from any one of their records, including their most recent. Last month, Butch and Spesh dropped off their second entry in the STABBED & SHOT series. Special guests included V Don, Harry Fraud, Busta Rhymes, Dave East, Daringer, Ransom, among others. For Benny, it's his third record of 2024, as it follows up on his Black Soprano Family release, Summertime Butch, and his Def Jam Recordings debut, Everybody Can't Go. For Spesh, he's also been on a tear. He's up to five on the year, with Mother & Gun, God's Timing, In God We Trust, and Checks & Balances being his roster of LPs. Overall, it's just been another year of major moves and excellent projects for these two close friends. Their dedication to the craft and willingness to release new material so consistently makes them two of the underground's generational titans. "SS2 Freestyle" is more proof of that and we can't wait to see where they go from here.