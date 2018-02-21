sway's universe
- Pop CultureSway Calloway Net Worth 2024: What Is The Legendary Hip-Hop Journalist Worth?Sway Calloway's net worth in 2024 reflects a prolific career spanning rap, radio, journalism, and entrepreneurship.By Axl Banks
- MusicLL Cool J Says Older Rappers Wanting To Retire Are "Insecure"The rap pioneer thinks that it's based in "insecurity." By Alexis Oatman
- MusicBoosie Badazz Says Pimp C Got Him Out Of Jail As A TeenagerBoosie Badazz says Pimp C once helped him when he was in jail.By Cole Blake
- MusicJadakiss Reveals He's Dropping Multiple Projects This YearJadakiss says he's got two solo albums and a project with The Lox in store for 2023.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureJadakiss Gives Hilarious Reason For Not Liking Horror FilmsJadakiss shared his thoughts and experiences with horror films in a recent interview.By Ben Mock
- MusicAkon Claims Plies Jacked "I Wanna Love You" From Trick DaddyHe sent the track via email & it was intercepted by Plies, who dropped his version. The official release featured Snoop.By Erika Marie
- MusicTreach Laughs About Tupac Helping Him Land Bit Part In "Juice"He also reflected on his time with Tupac and Biggie before the fame, saying that rappers can "beat the streets" and follow their dreams, only to be murdered.By Erika Marie
- MusicJeremih Details Near-Death Experience: "All I Remember Seeing Is A White Light"The singer said COVID-9 caused his organs to become inflamed and he had to learn how to eat and walk again during recovery.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureNetflix "Love Is Blind" Star Cameron Drops A Freestyle For SwayCameron Hamilton from Netflix's runaway hit "Love Is Blind" drops a surprise freestyle on "Sway In The Morning."By Alex Zidel
- MusicWill Smith Drops Off "Brand New Funk" Performance On "Sway's Universe"Will still got it.By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicNaughty By Nature Talk Grammys Not Allowing Them To Accept Win On StageIt was their only Grammy win.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureAdam22 Explains The "Mind-Blowing" Sexual Assault Allegations Against HimHe denies anything inappropriate ever occurred. By Erika Marie
- MusicThe-Dream On Fending Off Allegations: "Go Into The Fire"The producer explains how to navigate legal situations.By Zaynab
- MusicR. Kelly Asked Iyanla Vanzant To Appear On "Fix My Life," She RespondsThe singer does not meet the criteria.By Zaynab
- MusicWatch Tyra Banks Spit An Old Rap From High School On "Sway's Universe"Tyra Banks has bars, apparently.By Milca P.
- MusicWatch Nick Grant Take On Sway's Original "Five Fingers of Death" ChallengeNick Grant hits up Sway's Universe to talk new project and destroy the "Five Fingers Of Death" challenge.By Milca P.
- EntertainmentThe Internet Explains The Title Of Their Upcoming Album "Hive Minds""Hive Mind" drops this Summer. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicTech N9ne Has Some Wise Advice For Independent ArtistsTech N9ne hits up Sway In The Morning for a lengthy interview. By Mitch Findlay