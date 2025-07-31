Will.i.am Argues Black Thought Is Better Than Jay-Z But Wants To See Them Battle

Will.i.am also shared his picks for the five best rappers of all time, including Big Daddy Kane, Nas, and more.

Will.i.am says that Black Thought is a better rapper than Jay-Z and explained his reasoning during a recent interview on Sway's Universe. The Black Eyed Peas artist also shared his picks for the top five rappers of all time.

"That dude's the dopest to ever," he began, refering to Black Thought. "[He] is a trillion times better than Jay-Z. In my mind's eye there's a battle that's gonna happen, or it's already happened. And seeing Black Thought, what he's capable of off of the top-- and yeah, Jay's off the top is dope too and Jay is dope, don't get me wrong, but Jay has already said everything, he's just regurgitating everything that he's already said. Everything that Black Thought comes up with is like, 'Wait, I never heard that one. Wow, you split that word up like that?' That's just me."

From there, he named his top five rappers. "It's always Biggie, 2Pac, Nas, Jay. I'm like KRS, Rakim, Big Daddy Kane, Nas, Black Thought... Yes Jay-Z is awesome. I'm not taking away from his brilliance. I just don't think he's better than Black Thought. And, I'd like to see a battle," he further said. Will.i.am concluded by suggesting that A.I. technology may have to simulate the battle if neither are up for it.

Will.i.am's New Single "East LA"

Will.i.am's interview on Sway's Universe comes after he teamed up with Taboo for the new single, "East LA," earlier this month. On the track, the two pay homage to their hometown. Along with the release on YouTube, they penned a statement expressing their support for the city's immigrant communities.

“We are Los Angeles, we are Angelenos, we are Americans," they wrote, before adding, "Some of us born here, some of us migrated here. We are a great country and our borders should be protected. You would think that the idea of border control would make residents feel safe – but it’s pumped fear into our communities," they wrote. “They’re going after people that make our city beautiful. People who put food in our supermarkets, take care of other people’s kids, work two to three jobs so they can take care of their families. It breaks my heart. I wanted to make this video to change the vibe and celebrate the folks that make our cities great. The very same people who are being disregarded, dehumanized, and demoralized. Thank you for your contributions. Thank you for your work. We will get through this.”

