Gunna Tells Will-I-Am Why He Wants To Sign An AI Artist

Gunna's conversation with will.i.am comes as artificial intelligence continues to be a hotly contested topic.

Gunna discussed the idea of signing an AI artists while speaking with will.i.am for a new cover story for Uproxx. Both artists appeared to be pretty into the idea of AI technology, which is resulting in mixed reactions on social media.

"I f*ck with it, but I'm not hands-on with it. I'm not against it; I'm gonna for sure tap in to it, but I'm taking my time," Gunna said. will.i.am responded: "This sh*t is next level. You gotta tap in deep real soon. Cause like 2030? Bro. This next five years is gonna be so transformational. We compete with humans right now. In 2030, it's gonna be full-on Al artists that produce it, write it, and star in the videos." Gunna concluded: "I gotta sign me an Al artist, fast. Get with 'em, you can't beat 'em."

When Complex shared the interview on Instagram, fans were unhappy in the comments section. "Oh we are so cooked ohmygoodness," one user commented, while another added: "And people should not support any artists that is AI at all." One more wrote: "So are we ready to admit Wil-i-am is an enemy to music artists yet? He's the Elon Musk of the music industry."

Gunna Football Camp

In other news, Gunna hosted a youth football and empowerment camp in Atlanta, last weekend, bringing out 130 kids to the field for a wholesome day of activates. NFL stars Laremy Tunsil and Charles Omenihu also made appearances at the event, which Gunna held in partnership with DistinctlyHIS Ministries, according to Billboard.

“This camp is more than just drills and plays, it’s about showing up for yourself and your future,” Gunna said in a statement. “It’s about committing to the grind, pushing through every challenge, and never quitting. This camp teaches more than football, it builds a mindset that won’t stop, driving these kids to keep going beyond the game, every single day.”

