uproxx
- MusicSexyy Red Reveals The 5 Laws Of "Pound Town"She says the first law is to always practice safe sex.By Caroline Fisher
- TVJust Blaze & Katty Customs Talk "Fresh Pair," The Evolution Of Sneaker Culture, & Creating One-Of-A-Kind Kicks For HitmakersKatty & Just have joined forces for Uproxx's new show "Fresh Pair" where they sit down with artists, hear their stories, and create custom shoes. They caught up with us about the series, the marriage of Hip Hop and sneaker culture, and digging deep with music icons in intimate conversations.By Erika Marie
- MusicT.I. Names His Top 5 Most Influential ATL Rap AlbumsOn "Fresh Pair," Tip picks some STL heavy hitters for his Top 5 list that is sure to stir up a few discussions.By Erika Marie
- MusicThe Game Says He's Never Received A Beat From Dr. DreDre executive produced Game's debut "The Documentary," but hasn't given Game a beat, ever.By Erika Marie
- MusicJadakiss Names His "Top 5 Voices In Hip Hop"Can you guess which commanding voices sonically standout to the Rap icon?By Erika Marie
- MusicJoJo Was Placed On 500-Calorie A Day Diet By LabelJoJo became a star as a teen, but she claims her label wouldn't release her new music because they didn't think she was skinny enough.By Erika Marie
- MusicIce Cube Reveals Inspiration Behind Writing Eazy-E's "Boyz N The Hood"Ice Cube mastered the art of storytelling. By Dominiq R.
- NumbersFuture Would Like To Be Paid For His MemesHe has a point.By Milca P.
- MusicEarl Sweatshirt's Insightful Conversation With His Mom At MOCA Is Available To StreamThebe and his mom talk about everything that matters.By Noah C
- MusicLil Kim & Talib Kweli Talk About The Queen Bee Being Rejected By FeministsShe was a little too raunchy for their movement.By Erika Marie
- MusicBun B Tells Talib Kweli Story About Smoking Weed With Notorious B.I.G.He told Talib Kweli that the encounter made him respect Biggie more.By Erika Marie
- SportsMolly Qerim Responds To Eminem Referencing Her In "Campaign Speech"Molly Qerim is of two minds about the Eminem reference.By Matt F