With the relationship that The Game has had with Dr. Dre throughout his career, this reveal comes as a surprise. In his previous, expansive interview with Drink Champs, Game stirred things up when he insisted that Kanye West did more for his career than Dre. The rapper was famously signed to Dre’s Aftermath collective, but he has yet to rap over a solid Dre production.

Until today, Game speaks highly of Dr. Dre and in his recent interview with Fresh Pair, he even named the Los Angeles icon’s The Chronic as one of his top albums out of the city. Elsewhere during the chat, The Game also revealed that despite the close working relationship, he’s never received a beat by Dre.

musINGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 13: Dr. Dre performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Game’s massive debut studio album The Documentary does find Dr. Dre’s name imprinted as executive producer. Fresh Pair host Just Blaze chimed in to say, “He definitely oversaw the hell out of it.”

Game replied that Dre is a creative that you want to oversee anything that you do, “because he’s a mastermind when it comes to that.” However, “as far as like doing a beat for The Documentary…like, no. “

“I can’t give Dre credit for the Just Blaze, but it’s a Dr. Dre executive-produced album,” Game added. “People just don’t understand the underlinings and how the business works.”

Check out The Game on Uproxx‘s Fresh Pair below and see the sneakers gifted and designed by hosts Katty Customs and Just Blaze below.