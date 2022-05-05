beats
- SportsLeBron James Builds More Hype Around Playing With His Sons In Newest Beats AdDo you think LeBron could play with Bryce?By Zachary Horvath
- MusicMetro Boomin Revisits When He Lost Three Future Beats Due To Power OutageIn an short interview with Billboard, the legendary producer reflected on what that recent experience taught him.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- TechBest Beat-Making Software 2023Explore the top beat-making software of 2023. Unleash your creativity with Ableton Live, FL Studio, and GarageBand. Start making beats today!By Jake Skudder
- MusicFlo Milli Announces New Single Dropping Next WeekFlo Milli revealed on Twitter that she's dropping a new song next week.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureASAP Rocky Gets Diapers For Rihanna In New Beats Ad: WatchASAP Rocky gets his cardio in grabbing diapers in the video ad.By Jake Lyda
- Original ContentSpotify's Greatest Hip Hop Beats Of All Time: Here Are The Top 10Spotify has released it list for the 50 Greatest Hip Hop Beats of All Time, and we're diving into the Top 10 picks. Did they get it right?By Erika Marie
- MusicSpotify's RapCaviar Releases List Of The 50 Best Hip-Hop BeatsDr. Dre, Clipse, Mobb Deep, Chief Keef, Kanye West, Biggie, Lil Wayne, Travis Scott, Future, and many more appear in the rankings.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Original Content7 Of Pharrell's Most Recently Produced HitsFrom Kendrick Lamar to 21 Savage, here are seven hit records Pharrell produced By Paul Barnes
- MusicNipsey Hussle's Estate Beats $5 Million LawsuitL.A.-based singer Tasleema Yasin claimed to be an uncredited co-author on the rapper's track "Hussle & Motivate."By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicTimbaland Says He Was Paid $500K Per BeatTimbaland also said that producers aren't as respected as they once were.By Rex Provost
- MusicNo I.D. Claims J. Cole Passed On Beats For Rick Ross, Nas & Big SeanAccording to No I.D., J. Cole is very selective.By Rex Provost
- MusicThe Game Says He's Never Received A Beat From Dr. DreDre executive produced Game's debut "The Documentary," but hasn't given Game a beat, ever.By Erika Marie
- MusicDr. Dre Lost $200M After Leaking Apple-Beats Deal With Tyrese: ReportJimmy Iovine was "anxious and afraid" that Tim Cook was going to kill Apple's multi-billion dollar acquisition of Beats after Dr. Dre called himself "hip-hop's first billionaire." By Aron A.