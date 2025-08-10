PlaqueBoyMax Plays Beats For Lil Baby & Veeze On Stream, But They Were Not Impressed

PlaqueBoyMax Beats Lil Baby Veeze Stream Hip Hop News
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 17: Plaqueboymax attends ComplexCon 2024 on November 17, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Sara Jaye/Getty Images for Complex)
PlaqueBoyMax has much better music under his belt whether Lil Baby and Veeze liked these beats or not, so it's no sweat.

PlaqueBoyMax is not only one of the biggest hip-hop streamers out right now, but also a solidly emerging artist in his own right. He recently hosted Lil Baby and surprise guest Veeze for his popular and dynamic "In The Booth" series, where they went viral for some meager reactions to PBM's beats.

In one clip floating around the Internet, as caught by Kurrco on Instagram, Max is excitedly playing a beat for his two fellow creatives, dancing along and keeping a big smile on his face. He paused the track at one point while Baby and the Detroit MC stayed still with deadpan expressions.

"Why are you making that face?" the streamer and producer asked the Atlanta spitter. "I was trying to see what your chat was saying, he replied. When asked to rate the beat from one to ten, Baby simply asked for the next one.

In another clip from PlaqueBoyMax Updates on Twitter – this time with a different beat – Veeze and Lil Baby seemed to like it more. But they joked with PlaqueBoyMax that his hand movements were messing the beat up. "You laughing at your own jokes in beat form, though," Veeze remarked.

PlaqueBoyMax Stream

Of course, a lot of fans just found the meager reactions to the beat funny, but others think there's too much hate going around over this. We also can't imagine how it must feel to play your hard work and musical craft for peers you look up to, respect, and have rapport with in that live setting.

Elsewhere during this stream, Lil Baby and PlaqueBoyMax spoke on Baby's releases. Four weeks after his upcoming The Leak$ project, he's apparently going to drop another album. As for Veeze's next moves, he recently released the "Can't Be Crete Boy" collab with Lil Yachty, and we hope he drops more material this year.

Lil Baby Collab

But at the end of the day, PlaqueBoyMax got his production respect from Lil Baby and Veeze. Max and Baby cooked up a song called "BEEP," and it sounds like quite the banger. Hopefully we see more "In The Booth" sessions in the future where more feedback can lead to better material.

