Sexyy Red Gave PlaqueBoyMax Fivio Foreign Flashbacks After Being Asked Not To Smoke

PlaqueBoyMax is one of the most popular streamers on Twitch right now and over the weekend, he hosted Sexyy Red. Other artists were part of the stream as well, including the likes of Lazer Dim 700 and Chicken P. Overall, these streams typically include an "In The Booth" segment where Max gets beats from Discord and then gets his guests to rap over them. Unfortunately, Sunday's stream did not go according to plan as Chicken P kept clowning on the beats.

There were other moments throughout the stream that did not go in Max's favor. For instance, the streamer asked Sexyy Red and others not to smoke in the room. They were all in an Air BnB and typically, the rules are set in stone. Overall, smoking in an Air BnB can lead to various fines and even banishment from the app. As you can see in the clip down below, Sexyy gave PBM a hard time over the request. Subsequently, PlaqueBoyMax appeared uncomfortable, with flashbacks of Fivio Foreign running through his mind.

Sexyy Red In The Booth

If you remember, PlaqueBoyMax did a stream with Fivio Foreign and Lil Tjay in which both artists were incredibly disrespectful towards him. Despite numerous warnings about smoking in the Air BnB, Fivio and Tjay continued to ignore the rules. This led to a massive discourse cycle on Twitter, and PBM had to issue numerous statements on his Twitch. As for Sexyy Red, she ultimately obeyed the rules and went on to record a verse that led to a pretty decent song.