Fivio Foreign Calls Into No Jumper To Explain Bailing On Plaqueboymax's Stream To Smoke

Fivio Foreign has attempted to clarify the viral clip of himself departing Plaqueboymax's livestream to smoke, suggesting that he was on his way out anyway. He provided the explanation while calling into No Jumper, earlier this week.
"That n***a should've done an Airbnb, not in Brooklyn," he said. "Should've done an Airbnb in New Jersey. I probably would've respected the rules if he was in New Jersey. If he in Brooklyn, it's house rules. I f*ck with him. I'ma call that n***a and chop it up with him. I don't think he was feeling a way like that." He concluded by revealing that he was gearing up to leave by that point anyway.
Fivio Foreign Attends "Pain & Love 2" Album Release Party
In the viral video, Plaqueboy warns Fivio: “Yo, this a Bnb, you can’t smoke in here. This sh*t gonna go off. I appreciate you, though." As Fivio and Lil Tjay continue trying to smoke, Plaqueboy adds: “I’m gonna keep it a buck, bro. N****s smoke in here, I’ma have to shut this b*tch down.” Eventually, Fivio and Lil Tjay decide to take off. Tjay has already provided his side of the story, telling DDG that he wasn't even aware of who Plaqueboy was beforehand. “I’m damn near mind-blown n***as even care that much,” he said. “I’m looking like, whew, I’m here for Fivio. … I didn’t even know that n***a was a streamer.”
Fivio Foreign Explains Behavior On PlaqueBoyMax's Stream
Fans on social media have been having mixed reactions to Fivio's explanation of the situation. Responding to No Jumper's clip on X (formerly Twitter), one user wrote: "Y’all gotta remember this is a 34 year old talking respect the rules if the air bnb was in jersey. Rlly shows that these n****s never had fathers to teach em to respect someone’s property." Another added: "The f*ck does that have to do with anything. It’s an Airbnb it wasn’t his house. It’s literally that simple." Check out Fivio Foreign's full call-in on No Jumper below.
Read More: Jim Jones Embraces The New York Drill Scene Alongside Fivio Foreign, Dyce Payso, & Keen Streetz On "Cinema"
[Via]