Fivio Foreign Claims People Are Trolling Him By Creating Fake Accounts Copying His Misspellings

Fivio must be far too terminally online to notice this...

Fivio Foreign apparently noticed a bit of a weird online trend this week, as he claimed via Twitter that people created fake accounts and usernames impersonating him in order to misspell words and act like he's the one misspelling them, or perhaps editing screenshots to fake misspellings. "They making fake misspellings now [facepalm emoji] come on [crying-laughing emoji]," he tweeted recently, which caused fans to bring up other instances in which he really did misspell stuff for sure. It all seems like a big meme at this point, one that the "Cinema" rapper either chose to lean into here or is just blissfully unaware of how funny the memes can be.

However, given more contentious situations in Fivio Foreign's orbit these days, perhaps he does not find this to be a laughing matter. He became confrontational recently when he dissed PlaqueBoyMax and Kai Cenat in a new snippet over the viral smoking incident that occurred when Max hosted Fivio and Lil Tjay on his livestream. We didn't expect a streamer and rapper beef to kick off so early into 2025, but everyone's enjoying a nice little content engagement boost as a result.

Fivio Foreign Is Tired Of The Misspelling Cap

Also, this misspelling debacle certainly adds to that, especially considering a lot of other viral memes and clowned-upon moments associated with Fivio Foreign. For example, while a lot of fans showed love and respect to his recent tattoo of a Timberland boot print, a lot of people online jabbed more jokes than praises its way. Fivio is New York to the core, and unless you are from the Big Apple, maybe you don't have the best foundation to come between a man and his boot. But then again, isn't that the exact same pride that makes it easy to fool around and lean into the meme?

Either way, Fivio Foreign continues to push through and fight back through more big releases and a larger profile. Of course, other controversies like his Trump support exacerbate this as much as they diminish it, but all it takes is another huge moment to capitalize on his early 2020s run and kickstart his career again. Maybe the East Flatbush MC can find lyrical inspiration in all these people assuming that he can't spell "demonic."

