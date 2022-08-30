trolls
- MusicBenzino Claps Back At Trolls After Eminem Meltdown On "Drink Champs"Benzino says his appearance on "Drink Champs" "really helped."By Cole Blake
- Gossip6ix9ine's Mugshot From Dominican Republic Arrest Surfaces, Trolls Poke Fun At Rapper's HairlineThis isn't the "GOOBA" hitmaker's first run-in with the law during his time in the DR. Thankfully, his legal team is already on the case and working on a plan to secure his freedom.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicKid Cudi's Voice Acting Praised By Film DirectorCudi's voice acting skills are even impressing some professionals. By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicCardi B Says She's Scrapping New Album After Argument With Twitter TrollsNow, Cardi fans are worried they'll never get a second album.By Lavender Alexandria
- RelationshipsDDG Slams Haters For Saying Halle Bailey Can "Do Better"DDG is tired of people online saying Halle Bailey can "do better" than him.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureDoja Cat & Her "Big Fat A**" Clap Back At Trolls On IG Live: WatchDoja seems to be in better spirits as her highly anticipated "Scarlet" album nears closer to dropping.By Hayley Hynes
- StreetwearCoi Leray's NYFW Photo With Ice Spice Deleted From Twitter After Trolls Throw Shade"Ice Spice paid Coi dust," one person speculated after seeing photos of the two rap divas in New York.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsJaidyn Alexis Reacts To Trolls Making Fun Of Her BBL On Blueface's IG StoryBlue has also been promoting a live performance on social media that he and Jaidyn are putting together for late December.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicNSYNC Might Be Teaming Up With Justin Timberlake For Their First Song In 20 YearsThanks to the upcoming next installment of the "Trolls" franchise, looks like we'll be saying "Hi Hi Hi" instead.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RelationshipsBlueface Trolls Chrisean Rock By Donning A Blue WigBlueface never passes up on an opportunity to make a joke.By Alexander Cole
- MusicIce Cube Explains Why He Fires Back At Online TrollsIce Cube recently explained why he fires back at users on Twitter so often.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureAndrew Tate's Representative Slams Internet Trolls Making Fun Of His HairThe rep said that this is proof that people care more about looks than anything else.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicCiara Previews New Girl Power Song, Gets Trolled For Being Happily MarriedCan her song really empower single women if she's happily married?By Diya Singhvi
- Pop CultureGloRilla Reponds To Internet Haters, "Life's Great, P*ssy Still Good"GloRilla says she's never been bullied a day in her life.By Lawrencia Grose
- MusicMariah The Scientist Checks Person Who Says Young Thug Is "Playing" HerA Twitter user jumped into a conversation and suggested that Thugger was "playing" two women from behind bars.By Erika Marie
- MusicMegan Thee Stallion Receives Support After Trolls Joke About Deceased ParentsMegan's supporters called out another rapper's fanbase for sending cruel messages.By Erika Marie