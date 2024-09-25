Latto Snaps On Troll For Asking Her An Insensitive Question About Her BBL

Latto had the perfect response.

Latto seems to find herself in some sort of controversy in way or another. Sometimes, it happens without her provoking anything. That is what recently just happened to her, as the Columbus, Ohio born rapper is dealing with another internet troll. According to The Neighborhood Talk, she appeared to be answering some questions from users on Snapchat while in between sets during her workout. Q&A can sometimes be treacherous territory, and that proved to be the case, as one "fan" asked a pretty insensitive question.

"Why tf do yall be showing yall exercising after yall get yall body done?". Overall, what people decide to do with themselves is their business, especially when it comes to plastic surgery. So, asking about someone's BBL that you don't know at all is going to tick the other person off. To no surprise, Latto clapped back in appropriate fashion to the oblivious questioner.

Fans Were Quick To Rally Around Latto

"Why tf do yall think getting ur body done once 3 years ago mean u don't have to do nothing & you'll look like that forever". It's a pretty amazing comeback, one that really cannot be refuted by the other party. Fans were loving the answer from the Sugar Honey Iced Tea creator, with one IG user saying, "I mean you gotta exercise to maintain it !!". Another gave a pretty valid response, penning, "I never understood why people are so concerned with other people do with their time, body and money 🤦🏽‍♂️". Hopefully, this person learned a valuable life lesson today, which is to not mess with Latto!