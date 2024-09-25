Latto Dances With $10K “Brokey” Challenge Winner After It Got Her Fired

Latto is giving back.

Recently, one Latto fan participated in her "Brokey" challenge in hopes of winning $10K. Unfortunately, however, her situation quickly took a turn for the worse. After her video went viral, she hopped online to reveal that she'd been fired from her job at Waffle House, where she filmed the challenge. She got emotional, explaining that she'd been let go within a day of posting the video, despite working there for six years.

“I'm so pissed,” she captioned the post. “Like yall don’t understand the bullsh*t i done through with this company to fire me over a video that was literally rooting on them. bs. straight bs.” While this surely put a serious damper on the fan's day, Latto was quick to cheer her up.

Latto Teams Up With Ex Waffle House Employee

The fan later posted a second part of her video, which features the Atlanta rapper herself. In it, she hands the fan $10K, crowning her the winner of the challenge. It's unclear whether or not she thinks it was all worth it, but the fan certainly appeared to be in good spirits as she accepted the cash. Latto first started the challenge in response to social media users believing she was making fun of hard working people with her track. She asked supporters to make videos to the song at their jobs, noting that this wasn't the case.