brokey
Latest
Popular
Today
|
Week
|
Month
|
Year
|
All Time
Music
Latto Attempts To Change Narrative Around "Brokey" By Presenting An Opportunity To Blue-Collar Workers
Despite its controversial lyrics, "Brokey" has been one of the biggest hits on "Sugar Honey Iced Tea".
By
Zachary Horvath
3 hrs ago
593 Views
Newest
Prev
Next
Oldest
News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
Promote Your Music
Subscribe
Download Our App
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
Search Hot New Hip Hop
News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
Promote Your Music
Download Our App
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE