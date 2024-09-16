Latto Attempts To Change Narrative Around "Brokey" By Presenting An Opportunity To Blue-Collar Workers

Despite its controversial lyrics, "Brokey" has been one of the biggest hits on "Sugar Honey Iced Tea".

Early last month, Latto put out her highly anticipated project, Sugar Honey Iced Tea. Overall, the LP has seen some praise from fans and decent reviews from critics. However, one of the record's songs has been stirring up some debate online for its lyrical content. That track is "Brokey" and listeners have appeared to take its words out of context, at least according to Latto. In all honesty, topics like this, especially in trap music, are extremely common. We feel people are making mountains out of molehills, but still, here's the issue at hand. The issue that fans have with it is that they feel Latto is dissing all of the blue-collar workers who can't always provide luxuries to their partner or don't get enough from their partner.

"B****es gotta wait till they birthday to go out of town". "Brokey / Yeah, I talk a lot of s*** (Haha) / He like, "Who you think you is?," n****, not your b**** / Brokey". These are just some of the bars that are setting some off. So, Latto is looking to change the discourse surrounding "Brokey". According to Uproxx, the Columbus born artist sent out a challenge to her "hard workers" out there and it's paying out quite a bit of change.

Latto Is Trying To Show Love With "Brokey" Challenge

"I hate that y’all think I was calling hard workers brokeys💔 So I got $10k for whoever make the best video at they job to brokey & I’ll fly u out to be in the music video… no mo waiting til ur bday to go outta town. Tag me & hashtag #Brokey so I can see them all". Since that tweet went out there have already been several submissions from her followers on X. Some are pretty funny and gaining quite a bit of traction too. So, if you're looking to go home with $10,000 send in your submissions!

More "Brokey" Challenge Creations

