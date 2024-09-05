Best Rap Albums And Songs Of August 2024

When it comes to the best rap albums and songs of the entire year, there is no denying that some of them came from the month of August. Overall, we got some truly dope projects, as well as some singles that helped make the summer one to remember. The biggest artists in the game came through, while underground darlings were also able to do their thing. While some say rap is in a bad place, the releases we've gotten in 2024 say otherwise. Below, you can find our picks for the best albums and songs of the last month.