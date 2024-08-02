Best Rap Albums And Songs Of July 2024

Overall, there were quite a few huge hip-hop releases this month, and we're sure the debate around the best rap albums and songs of the month is a strong one. After all, some of the biggest artists in the entire genre ended up dropping. However, our staff has come up with the definitive list of this month's best releases. Below, you will find three albums and five songs that you have to absolutely check out this instant. Only time will tell whether or not these bodies of work end up on our year-end round-up lists.
Denzel Curry - King of the Mischievous South Vol. 2
Action Bronson - Johann Sebastian Bachlava The Doctor
Common & Pete Rock - The Auditorium Vol. 1
JPEGMAFIA - SIN MIEDO
Lana Del Rey & Quavo - Tough
Sampha & Little Simz - Sattelite Business 2.0
Childish Gambino & Yeat - Cruisin
Cordae & Lil Wayne - Saturday Mornings
