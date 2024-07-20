Big Sean & Denzel Curry Blaze Through Our New "Fire Emoji" Playlist Update: Stream

Other big releases on our "Fire Emoji" update come from Childish Gambino, Rob49, Culture Jam, Rich The Kid, and Lil Yachty.

As the summer heats up, so does our Fire Emoji playlist, whose newest update rounds up the best of the best hip-hop that dropped this week. There are a lot of big releases to talk about, and one of those is Denzel Curry's new project King Of The Mischievous South Vol. 2. Across 15 tracks, fiery verses, and bombastic guest performances, the Florida native built a hard-hitting and consistent body of work led by highlights like "HOODLUMZ" with PlayThatBoiZay and A$AP Rocky and "SET IT" with Maxo Kream. In addition, Big Sean fully launched the hype behind his next album with the new single "Yes."

Elsewhere on our Fire Emoji playlist, you'll find one of the most exciting, talked-about, and anticipated releases this summer: Childish Gambino's new album Bando Stone And The New World. It feels like a summary of Donald Glover's entire discography, bringing lush and soulful jams plus boisterous and aggressive lyrical displays. If you're looking for the more amped-up side of Bando Stone, "Yoshinoya" contains possibly the most impressive rap performance on the LP. Also, the Yeat-assisted "Cruisin'" is a futuristic banger that continues the 2093 creative's excellent streak in 2024.

HNHH Fire Emoji Playlist: Stream

However, if you're looking for more straightforward trunk-knockers on Fire Emoji this week, we've got you covered with Rob49 and Cardi B's new collab, "On Dat Money." Thanks to a high-octane percussive pattern, equally rapid flows, and a lot of vivid and impactful flexes, it's one of the most gritty cuts that dropped this week. Speaking of femcees, Culture Jam brought together BIA, Lakeyah, and Flau'jae for the new track "Can't Get Enough," which takes more of a clubby bounce. It's a pretty minimal record overall, but cool and confident lyrical performances take center stage without complaint.

Rich The Kid also made his full-length comeback this week with Life's A Gamble, on which "Not In The Mood" featuring Offset is a particularly wavy cut. Finally, we want to salute Lil Yachty for his woozy and buzzy new single "Lets Get On Dey A**." Let us know what your favorite Fire Emoji inclusion was this week, as well as what else we missed, down there in the comments section below. Check the playlist out above and, as always, come back to HNHH for the latest killer hip-hop drops around the clock.