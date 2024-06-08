BIA & Denzel Curry Bar Up On Our New "Fire Emoji" Playlist Update: Stream

BYGabriel Bras Nevares24 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Roskilde Festival 2023
ROSKILDE, DENMARK - JUNE 29: Denzel Curry performs at Roskilde Festival 2023 on June 29, 2023 in Roskilde, Denmark. (Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage/Getty Images)
Other amazing "Fire Emoji" drops this week came from KAYTRANADA, Latto, Lupe Fiasco, Smino, Moneybagg Yo, and many more.

This hip-hop summer is heating up fast, and our new Fire Emoji playlist update is here to round up the best of the best rap releases that came out this week. First up is Denzel Curry's grimy and chemistry-championing teaser track for his upcoming album King Of The Mischievous South Vol. 2, "HOT ONE" with TiaCorine and A$AP Ferg. Speaking of fiery collaborations this week, BIA came through with a slightly more measured and atmospheric banger, the JID-assisted and melodically engaging "LIGHTS OUT" from the Bad Boys: Ride Or Die soundtrack. Finally as far as massive link-ups, Latto enlisted Flo Milli and Megan Thee Stallion for the "Sunday Service" remix, which is just as bombastic as it sounds.

Next up on Fire Emoji, KAYTRANADA has finally made his studio album return with TIMELESS, and it's unsurprisingly bouncy, vibrant, and crisp as a full body of work. If you want a solid taster, look no further than "Call U Up" with Lou Phelps. The West Coast and company also had some groovy vibes to offer this week thanks to JasonMartin's new single with Jay Worthy, Curren$y, Bun B, and DJ Quik, "SINCE I WAS LIL." On a similar note, Tyga's trademark Cali production, flow, and demeanor mix well with grand strings and round bass on his new cut "Hello B*tch."

Read More: Denzel Curry Announces "King Of The Mischievous South Vol. 2:" What We Know

HNHH Fire Emoji Playlist: Stream

Elsewhere, folks like Lupe Fiasco are ensuring that our Fire Emoji playlist has proof that you don't need to turn the skill down to make a beloved banger. His new Samurai single, "Cake," rolls through intricate rhyme schemes and topical areas with a catchy chorus and an easy-going instrumental. But Moneybagg Yo's latest track "PLAY DA FOOL" is anything but easy-going thanks to menacing piano chords, overblown percussion, and rapid flows. "Rump Punch" by Cash Cobain takes this speed to a more mellow place with more ethereal synths, minimal and sharp drums, and more relaxed but nonetheless relentless cadences.

Larry June rounds this list's wavier and more upbeat cuts out with the G-funk-inspired "Dreams," over which his deadpan delivery works quite charismatically. Finally, we'd be remiss not to mention Smino's new song "Polynesian," because its vocal dynamism and instrumental lushness are some of the best listening experiences you'll have with a cut this week. On that note, let us know what your favorite Fire Emoji inclusion was this week, as well as what else we missed, down in the comments section below. Check the playlist out above and, as always, come back to HNHH for the latest amazing music drops around the clock.

Read More: Lupe Fiasco Trolls People Calling Him A Kendrick Lamar Hater

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.
recommended content
2024 Dreamville Music FestivalMusicKey Glock, Mach-Hommy & More Went Full Force On Our New "Fire Emoji" Playlist Update: Stream2.1K
2024 NFL Draft - Round 1MusicEminem & Cardi B Make Magic On Our New "Fire Emoji" Playlist Update: Stream4.4K
Chanel : Outside Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024MusicKendrick Lamar & Drake's Feud Takes Over Our New "Fire Emoji" Playlist Update: Stream6.1K
2022 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 2MusicGunna & Megan Thee Stallion Lead Our Latest Stacked "Fire Emoji" Playlist Update2.7K