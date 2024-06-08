BIA & Denzel Curry Bar Up On Our New "Fire Emoji" Playlist Update: Stream

Other amazing "Fire Emoji" drops this week came from KAYTRANADA, Latto, Lupe Fiasco, Smino, Moneybagg Yo, and many more.

This hip-hop summer is heating up fast, and our new Fire Emoji playlist update is here to round up the best of the best rap releases that came out this week. First up is Denzel Curry's grimy and chemistry-championing teaser track for his upcoming album King Of The Mischievous South Vol. 2, "HOT ONE" with TiaCorine and A$AP Ferg. Speaking of fiery collaborations this week, BIA came through with a slightly more measured and atmospheric banger, the JID-assisted and melodically engaging "LIGHTS OUT" from the Bad Boys: Ride Or Die soundtrack. Finally as far as massive link-ups, Latto enlisted Flo Milli and Megan Thee Stallion for the "Sunday Service" remix, which is just as bombastic as it sounds.

Next up on Fire Emoji, KAYTRANADA has finally made his studio album return with TIMELESS, and it's unsurprisingly bouncy, vibrant, and crisp as a full body of work. If you want a solid taster, look no further than "Call U Up" with Lou Phelps. The West Coast and company also had some groovy vibes to offer this week thanks to JasonMartin's new single with Jay Worthy, Curren$y, Bun B, and DJ Quik, "SINCE I WAS LIL." On a similar note, Tyga's trademark Cali production, flow, and demeanor mix well with grand strings and round bass on his new cut "Hello B*tch."

HNHH Fire Emoji Playlist: Stream

Elsewhere, folks like Lupe Fiasco are ensuring that our Fire Emoji playlist has proof that you don't need to turn the skill down to make a beloved banger. His new Samurai single, "Cake," rolls through intricate rhyme schemes and topical areas with a catchy chorus and an easy-going instrumental. But Moneybagg Yo's latest track "PLAY DA FOOL" is anything but easy-going thanks to menacing piano chords, overblown percussion, and rapid flows. "Rump Punch" by Cash Cobain takes this speed to a more mellow place with more ethereal synths, minimal and sharp drums, and more relaxed but nonetheless relentless cadences.

Larry June rounds this list's wavier and more upbeat cuts out with the G-funk-inspired "Dreams," over which his deadpan delivery works quite charismatically. Finally, we'd be remiss not to mention Smino's new song "Polynesian," because its vocal dynamism and instrumental lushness are some of the best listening experiences you'll have with a cut this week. On that note, let us know what your favorite Fire Emoji inclusion was this week, as well as what else we missed, down in the comments section below. Check the playlist out above and, as always, come back to HNHH for the latest amazing music drops around the clock.