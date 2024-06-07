Latto, Megan Thee Stallion And Flo Milli Give Us "Sunday Service (Remix)"

Another one for the summer playlist.

"Sunday Service" was already a hard-hitting track from Latto. The truck-rattling beat and the attitude made it one of the rapper's best singles to date. Now, we have the remix. The ascending rapper has put out a star-studded second version of the song with verses from Megan Thee Stallion and Flo Milli. It's a classic move for a big single, and to no one's surprise, it works perfectly here. All three rappers sound great over the new version of the track, and their chemistry is palpable.

Flo Milli gets to kick off the remix, and she brings her trademark combination of guttural rhymes with a high-pitched voice. She even manages to work in the title of the song in a threatening fashion. "Wanna fight me 'bout some d*ck 'cause you checkin' n**gas' phones. I hope that ain't your only n**ga, he ain't never comin' home," she raps. "Ho, I'll take over your city, b*tch, you p**sy, you a kitty. We pull up like Sunday Service, beat a b*tch and show no pity." The tone is instantly set, and Latto carries the baton during the middle portion of the song. The rapper sounds smoother over the beat than her peer, and Megan Thee Stallion brings it home with a typically aggressive (and quotable) sixteen. Everybody did their job on this one.

Let us know what you think of this brand-new track, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Latto Turns Her Latest Hit Into A Posse Cut

Quotable Lyrics:

Bitches must be tryna save the planet, recycling all my old n**gas

Trends you think you settin', I had that sh*t on in my old pictures

I'm standin' on business (Yeah), he actin' up then I'ma

What the f*ck I look like trippin' on one out of seven billion?