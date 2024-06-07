Megan Thee Stallion And Latto Have A Twerk-Off To Promote New Collaboration

Fans can't believe anyone would go side-by-side with Meg.

Earlier this week, Megan Thee Stallion and GloRilla had some high-profile guests backstage with them after a recent concert. Those guests were Latto and Flo Milli and video of the four having a blast made the rounds online. That video turned out to be a teaser of a new collaboration that three of the four had on the way. Latto dropped her new single "Sunday Service" back in February. She finally followed it up overnight by dropping a remix version including both Megan and Flo Milli.

With the original racking up almost 12 million streams on Spotify alone, there's clearly still interest in the song from fans. Now the trio of rap superstars have come together with their own expanded version of the track and fans were hyped. Part of the reason is that they were quick to promote the new song with attention grabbing tactics earlier this week. Megan and Latto are two of the most notorious twerkers in hip-hop and they showed off their skills side by side in a new video promoting the song's release. Check out the impossible to ignore promotional video below.

Megan Thee Stallion And Latto's New Collaboration

The video was shared to both Instagram and Twitter and had fan's jaws hitting the floor on both platforms. "Meg be throwing it like rent due , and I live lol" one of the top comments on the Instagram post reads. "Ion even remember the mirror part lmfao FRIED 😭😭" Latto herself comments on the video. Her comments references a clip later in the video where the trio film themselves dancing in the mirror. They've all three been busy this year with Flo Milli dropping a new album back in March. Megan announced hers for later this month.