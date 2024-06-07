Megan Thee Stallion And Latto Have A Twerk-Off To Promote New Collaboration

BYLavender Alexandria349 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2024 Boston Calling Music Festival
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 26: Megan Thee Stallion performs during the 2024 Boston Calling Music Festival at Harvard Athletic Complex on May 26, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images for Boston Calling)
Fans can't believe anyone would go side-by-side with Meg.

Earlier this week, Megan Thee Stallion and GloRilla had some high-profile guests backstage with them after a recent concert. Those guests were Latto and Flo Milli and video of the four having a blast made the rounds online. That video turned out to be a teaser of a new collaboration that three of the four had on the way. Latto dropped her new single "Sunday Service" back in February. She finally followed it up overnight by dropping a remix version including both Megan and Flo Milli.

With the original racking up almost 12 million streams on Spotify alone, there's clearly still interest in the song from fans. Now the trio of rap superstars have come together with their own expanded version of the track and fans were hyped. Part of the reason is that they were quick to promote the new song with attention grabbing tactics earlier this week. Megan and Latto are two of the most notorious twerkers in hip-hop and they showed off their skills side by side in a new video promoting the song's release. Check out the impossible to ignore promotional video below.

Read More: Nicki Minaj & Megan Thee Stallion Have A Sex Tape, Jaguar Wright Alleges

Megan Thee Stallion And Latto's New Collaboration

The video was shared to both Instagram and Twitter and had fan's jaws hitting the floor on both platforms. "Meg be throwing it like rent due , and I live lol" one of the top comments on the Instagram post reads. "Ion even remember the mirror part lmfao FRIED 😭😭" Latto herself comments on the video. Her comments references a clip later in the video where the trio film themselves dancing in the mirror. They've all three been busy this year with Flo Milli dropping a new album back in March. Megan announced hers for later this month.

What do you think of Megan Thee Stallion and Latto showing off their twerking skills to promote their new collaboration? Which of the three rappers do you think stole the show on their new crossover? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Blueface’s Mom Pushes For Megan Thee Stallion Relationship Yet Again

[Via]

About The Author
Lavender Alexandria
Lavender Alexandria is a music and culture journalist based in Los Angeles, California. She’s covered dozens of musical genres and styles from the most mainstream to the most experimental and underground on her blog and accompanying YouTube channel that looks at music, pop culture, and Billboard charts since 2017: Lav’s Music Corner. Lavender has produced editorial and listicle content both in written and video form over the past far years and has also interviewed up-and-coming artists like Censored Dialogue. Her experiences covering culture have taken her from Hyperpop parties in LA to underground rap shows in Atlanta, to DIY punk shows in Charlotte. Lavender has also written for iHeartRadio, covering some of the biggest artists in Hip Hop such as Ice Spice, Drake, Doja Cat and Cardi B. She also has bylines with ScreenRant and continues to write for Ringtone magazine. Lavender is a lifelong Charlotte Hornets fan and her favorite rap artists include Clipping, Little Simz, Earl Sweatshirt, and Kendrick Lamar.
recommended content
2024 Boston CallingMusicMegan Thee Stallion And GloRilla Link Up With Flo Milli And Latto Backstage On Tour798
latto glorilla danceMusicLatto & GloRilla Put On A Hilarious Dance Battle After A Megan Thee Stallion Tour Stop: Watch1302
2023 Essence Festival Of CultureMusicMegan Thee Stallion Is Officially Back In The Studio1120
LA Pride in the Park - Day 1MusicMegan Thee Stallion Takes Fans Through A Week In Her Life1.8K