Megan Thee Stallion Previews New Song And It Sounds Like A Hit

Meg is in full album mode.

Megan Thee Stallion has the magic touch right now. She kicked off the year with a number one single, "HISS," and she's been notching one stellar guest verse after another. She's also dropped two top 40 hits in anticipation of her upcoming album, Megan. "COBRA" and "BOA" were solid showcases for her rapping and musical sensibility, but it sounds like her next single might just be another smash hit. We don't know what it's called, but it sounds great.

Megan Thee Stallion teased the song via Instagram on June 14. The teaser had some production value, with a bunch of dancers twerking in what looked to be a tour bus. Megan is nowhere to be seen, at first, but she comes in and immediately grabs the spotlight. The lyrical content is exactly what you think it'd be for a Megan Thee Stallion song. That being said, the instrumental and the sample are ridiculously catchy. You can tell Megan knows she has a potential hit because she takes a few lines off and just lets the beat ride out. The aforementioned sample is taken from "Booty Me Down" by Kstylis. This snap era banger is the perfect nostalgia play too, given that the song came out in 2012.

Megan Thee Stallion Samples A Classic 2010s Song

Megan Thee Stallion's peers loved the track, and made it known in the comments. GloRilla and Flo Milli both gushed over the untitled single, with the former writing: "Yessss I luv dis song." Both artists worked with Megan in the past, and Flo Milli even rapped alongside Megan (and Latto) on the remix to "Sunday Service." Megan Thee Stallion is clearly riding high, and enjoying her massive success right now. She's praised her fans on social media, and even thrown shade at her detractors by asserting that she's big enough to be playing stadiums.

The vibe of Megan's next album is positivity. After the stress of the last few years, and the scrutiny she's been under, the rapper is focusing on having fun. "I'm really not focused on the negativity on my album," she told Rolling Stone. "I have a lot of different songs on the album because my emotion doesn't stop at anger. My emotion doesn't stop at sadness because I did grow and I did start feeling more things. I started feeling really happy." It's showing in the music. Megan comes out June 28.