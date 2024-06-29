Megan Thee Stallion Holds Live Snake At Her Album Release Party: Watch

2024 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival
MANCHESTER, TENNESSEE - JUNE 16: Megan Thee Stallion performs during 2024 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival on June 16, 2024 in Manchester, Tennessee.
Meg also invited some famous friends.

Megan Thee Stallion is in celebration mode. She's dominated 2024 thus far, with number one singles and a gargantuan tour. She's also managed to steal her fair share of guest spots. The rapper is in the midst of her peak, and she's making it count. Megan Thee Stallion threw an album release party to commemorate her new record, Megan, and she surprised guests by bringing out a live snake. It gets better. The "BOA" rapper decided to handle the snake herself, and show it off to some of her famous friends.

Megan posed with the snake alongside GloRilla and Asian Doll. One of the photographers snapping pics of the event asked what the snake's name was. Unsurprisingly, Megan Thee Stallion claimed the snake is also named "Megan." It is promotion for a self-titled album, after all. The decision to bring a snake to the release party makes perfect sense, given the serpent motif that's been running throughout Megan's new album. Her lead singles were called "HISS," "Cobra" and and "BOA." She laid out her decision to go in a "snake" direction during the Megan teaser. In the teaser, the rapper can be heard saying: "Just as a snake sheds its skin, we must shed our past, over and over again."

Megan Thee Stallion Showcased A Snake Named "Megan"

Megan Thee Stallion expanded upon this concept during an interview with L'Officiel USA. She made it clear that she doesn't condone so-called "snake behavior," which talks about a lot on the album. She's using serpent imagery to relay the concept of "renewal and rebirth." This ambition also aligns with the rapper's previous comments have having a difficult period in her personal life. Megan Thee Stallion had to contend with public criticism in light of her court battle with Tory Lanez. It was the release, and major success of "HISS," that restored her confidence. Renewal, rebirth.

"We don't just stop at the snake," Megan Thee Stallion told the outlet. "We started with the snake because, first of all, I love snakes. But I feel like snakes are so misunderstood, especially in western culture. Snakes represent rebirth, spirituality." The rapper also admitted that she liked the threatening connotations that come with snakes. "I like darker things," she added. "Things that are a little scary. I like things that are unique. I picked the snake because… it's kind of like an antihero." Megan's anti-hero era is off to a great start.

