Megan Thee Stallion Prepares To Unleash "BOA" With Cryptic Teaser: Watch

2023 One Music Festival
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 28: Megan Thee Stallion performs onstage during 2023 One Music Festival at Piedmont Park on October 28, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

Meg's new single drops at midnight.

Megan Thee Stallion is currently gearing up to release her new single "BOA" at midnight. To prepare, she's dropped a cryptic new teaser on Instagram, giving fans a taste of what's to come. In it, a narrator declares that a female boa constrictor is "on the hunt again." After a graphic description of how the snake will kill its prey, it's seen attacking an alligator.

For obvious reasons, Meg's latest post has fans speculating that she might go after someone on the new track, though this is unconfirmed. "Oh you finna have the internet in shambles tonight," one fan commented on her post. "Is she about to go in for the kill?" another wondered.

Megan Thee Stallion Teases New Single

It's to be seen exactly what Meg will serve up on her upcoming single, and fortunately for fans, it's far from the only thing they have to look forward to. The Houston-born performer is also in the process of readying her new album, already setting the bar high with her tracks "Cobra" and "Hiss" earlier this year. She's yet to confirm an official release date for the project, though during an interview with Good Morning America in January, she shared plans to unveil it "on time for the summer."

Meg is also kicking off her eagerly anticipated "Hot Girl Summer" tour next week with a performance in Minneapolis. She'll be joined by her "Wanna Be" collaborator GloRilla for the tour, which will see them make stops in over 30 cities across North America and Europe. What do you think of Megan Thee Stallion's eerie new "BOA" teaser? Are you looking forward to hearing the track when it drops at midnight? What do you hope to hear on her upcoming album? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

