Megan Thee Stallion's New Album Might Not Have As Much "Pop That A** Music"

Female rappers have to fight twice as hard to be taken as seriously as their male counterparts. This seems largely due to their often-salacious material. Despite having all eyes on them while their booties are bouncing and bodies are bodying, hip-hop heads tend to forget the power behind people like Megan Thee Stallion's pen. Her bars on tracks like "Freak Nasty," "Cash S**t," and "WAP" are in the caption under countless NSFW Instagram posts, but for her upcoming album, it sounds like the Houston native is thinking about switching things up.

"How many songs do y'all feel like y'all wanna hear on this album?" Thee Stallion asked her Instagram followers during a Live session this week. "In my mind, I was thinking 14, but I keep recording songs that's so good!" According to the brunette beauty, her moods have been consistently changing lately, causing her to create a lot of different vibes throughout her music. "The first 20 songs I had, I'm just straight rapping. And then I started being in a better mood, so it's like feel-good songs, and then I got in a ratchet mood 'cuz you know it's about to be summertime!" she shared.

Megan Thee Stallion Drops Hints About Her Upcoming Music on Instagram Live

Though it's in her nature to make twerk-worthy anthems, Thee Stallion is feeling somewhat reluctant due to the hate she received in the past. "I just remember how y'all used to really whack me for making pop that a** music," the multi-talent teased. "I really wanted to get on y'all's a**es and show y'all how bad I can rap, so I really haven't been in touch with my roots. I'm tryna see if y'all wanna pop that a**, what it's giving?" The fashionista promised that her rappity rap tracks are coming through no matter what. Still, she's curious to know how much people are planning on being outside and acting bad over the coming months.

Megan Thee Stallion isn't the only femcee who's excited about what she's cooking up in the studio lately. Her tourmate, GloRilla, also has some new fire on the way, which she's been teasing on social media ahead of Hot Girl Summer. Check out Big Glo's mixtape artwork and tracklist at the link below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

