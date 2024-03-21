Megan Thee Stallion 2024 Tour: Tickets, Dates & More

Megan Thee Stallion, the three-time Grammy award-winning superstar, has officially announced her highly anticipated “Hot Girl Summer Tour,” set to captivate audiences across 31 cities worldwide. Produced by Live Nation, this tour promises an electrifying experience, complete with a special Chicas Divertidas VIP section. Joining her on this epic journey will be GloRilla, adding an extra layer of excitement to the already star-studded lineup. Here's everything you need to know about Megan Thee Stallion's tour, including dates, ticket information, and more.

Megan's Music: Upcoming Album & Recent Singles

Before diving into the tour details, let's take a moment to appreciate Megan Thee Stallion's recent musical accomplishments. Her latest song, “HISS,” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in February, solidifying her position as a dominant force in the music industry. Notably, “HISS” also made history as the first-ever solo female rap song to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200, marking a groundbreaking achievement for Megan. This success adds to her impressive track record, which includes chart-topping hits like “Savage (Remix)” with Beyoncé and “WAP” with Cardi B. With her upcoming album on the horizon, fans can expect even more hits from the rap sensation.

The “Hot Girl Summer Tour” is set to kick off on May 14 in Minneapolis and will feature a series of domestic and international performances. From iconic arenas in the United States to venues across Europe, Megan Thee Stallion is bringing her unparalleled energy to fans around the globe. Highlights of the tour include stops in major cities such as New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, and Houston, her hometown. The tour will conclude with a bang in Las Vegas on June 22, wrapping up an unforgettable journey filled with music, dance, and celebration.

Megan Thee Stallion Tickets & Pre-Sale: Citi, Hotties & General Sale

US rapper Megan Thee Stallion arrives for the Recording Academy and Clive Davis' Salute To Industry Icons pre-Grammy gala at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California on February 3, 2024.

Tickets for the “Hot Girl Summer Tour” will be in high demand, and fans won't want to miss their chance to secure their spot at one of the year's most anticipated concerts. Presale tickets will be available starting with a Citi presale on Wednesday, March 20, followed by additional presales, including an artist Hotties presale, throughout the week. The general on-sale will begin on Friday, March 22, at 10 am local time. Citi cardmembers will have exclusive access to presale tickets for U.S. dates, courtesy of the Citi Entertainment program. VIP Packages, offering premium tickets and exclusive perks, will also be available for fans looking to elevate their concert experience. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit store.megantheestallion.com.

Yeah Glo: GloRilla Joins The Hot Girl Summer Tour

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JUNE 17: Rapper GloRilla performs onstage during 2023 HOT 107.9's Birthday Bash at State Farm Arena on June 17, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Adding to the excitement of the “Hot Girl Summer Tour” is special guest GloRilla, a Grammy-nominated artist known for his chart-topping hits and dynamic stage presence. The Memphis-born hitmaker will accompany Megan Thee Stallion on the domestic leg of the tour, bringing his signature style and energy to audiences across the country. With an electrifying lineup featuring two powerhouse performers, this tour promises to be an unforgettable experience for fans of hip-hop and rap music.

As Megan Thee Stallion continues to break boundaries and make history in the music industry, the “Hot Girl Summer Tour” stands as a testament to her undeniable talent and unwavering dedication to her craft. With an exciting lineup of tour dates, special guests, and ticket options, this tour is not to be missed. Get ready to join the hottest party of the summer and experience the magic of Megan Thee Stallion live in concert.

Hot Girl Summer World Tour 2024

Minneapolis, MN - May 14 - Target Center^

Chicago, IL - May 17 - United Center^

Detroit, MI - May 18 - Little Caesars Arena^

New York, NY - May 21 - Madison Square Garden^

Philadelphia, PA - May 22 - Wells Fargo Center^

Napa, CA - May 24 - BottleRock Napa Valley Festival*

Boston, MA - May 26 - Boston Calling Festival*

Baltimore, MD - May 28 - CFG Bank Arena^

Memphis, TN - May 30 - FedEx Forum^

Atlanta, GA - Jun 1 - State Farm Arena^

Raleigh, NC - Jun 4 - PNC Arena^

Hollywood, FL - June 6 - Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino^

Tampa, FL - Jun 8 - Amalie Arena^

New Orleans, LA - Jun 10 - Smoothie King Center^

Dallas, TX - Jun 11 - American Airlines Center^

Austin, TX - Jun 13 - Moody Center^

Houston, TX - Jun 14 - Toyota Center^

Manchester, TN - Jun 16 - Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival*

Denver, CO - Jun 17 - Ball Arena^

Phoenix, AZ - Jun 19 - Footprint Center^

Los Angeles, CA - Jun 21 - Crypto.com Arena^

Las Vegas, NV - Jun 22 - MGM Grand Garden Arena^

Glasgow, UK - Jul 4 - OVO Hydro

Manchester, UK - Jul 5 - Co-op Live

Paris, FR - Jul 7 - Zenith

Amsterdam, NL - Jul 10 - Ziggo Dome

Cologne, DE - Jul 11 - Lanxess Arena

Dublin, IE - Jul 14 - 3Arena

Birmingham, UK - Jul 16 - Utilita Arena

London, UK - Jul 17 - The O2

Washington DC - Jul 27 - Broccoli City Festival*



*Festival Date

^ Support From GloRilla

