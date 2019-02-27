ticket sales
- MusicJ Cole Announces Return Of Dreamville FestivalJ. Cole's Dreamville Festival is returning to North Carolina in 2024.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureChris Brown Tickets Selling For Astronomical Rates In JamaicaChris Brown is asking for a LOT of money for his concert tix.By Jake Lyda
- Pop CultureBeyoncé's "RENAISSANCE" Tour Could Earn Over $2 Billion From Ticket Sales AloneQueen B is set to outearn Taylor Swift's "Eras" tour by an impressive $600M, according to "Forbes."By Hayley Hynes
- NumbersKendrick Lamar Surpasses Drake With Wild "Big Steppers" Tour RecordKendrick Lamar continues to dominate.By Alexander Cole
- MusicBeyoncé Fans Outraged Due To “Renaissance” Tour Ticket PricesPeople are shelling out top dollar for tickets to Beyoncé’s upcoming Renaissance World tour 2023.By Aron A.
- GramDaBaby Claps Back At Free Tickets RumorA woman claimed the rapper visited her job and tried giving away free tickets to his concert.By Erika Marie
- MusicDaBaby Appears To Push Back After BOGO Tickets Go ViralDaBaby speaks out after fans notice that he's offering buy-one-get-one free tickets for his show in Alabama.By Aron A.
- MusicAkademiks Doubts Lil Baby & Lil Durk Can Sell Out Joint TourLil Baby and Lil Durk are set to hit the road on the "Back Outside" tour but Akademiks says they're having trouble selling out shows. By Aron A.
- MusicJustin Bieber Forced To Downsize Stadium Tour VenuesJustin Bieber was forced to switch eight of his "Changes" stadium tour stops to arena venues due to low ticket sales, likely affected by the Coronavirus.By Lynn S.
- Movies"The Rise Of Skywalker" Projected To Demolish "Cats" At Box OfficeThe latest "Star Wars" film still wouldn't level up to the previous modern-day titles in the trilogy, though.By Lynn S.
- MusicBillboard Changes Policy For Merch Bundles Counting Toward Album SalesBillboard is addressing the widespread concern. By Noah C
- EntertainmentMichael Blackson Calls AfroFuture Fest "Not Fair" For Race-Based Ticket PricingAfroFuture has people talking.By Chantilly Post
- MusicMadonna's Reportedly Struggling To Move Tickets For Upcoming TourThe 60-year-old pop icon's upcoming "Madame X" tour isn't selling out the way it should. By Aron A.
- SportsRaptors Courtside Seats For The NBA Finals Are Going For $60,000If you want to sit near Drake, it will cost you.By Alexander Cole
- MusicCardi B's Rescheduled Concert Ticket Sales SkyrocketAll publicity is good publicity, right?By hnhh
- Movies"Avengers: Endgame" Tickets Are Selling For Over $2,000 On eBayPeople really want to be the first to see this movie.By Alex Zidel
- MusicAriana Grande Responds To Claims That She's Exploiting LGBTQ CommunityAriana Grande is set to headline Manchester's Pride Festival.By Aron A.