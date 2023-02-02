Beyoncé Fans Outraged Due To “Renaissance” Tour Ticket Prices
People are shelling out top dollar for tickets to Beyoncé’s upcoming Renaissance World tour 2023.
Fans will undoubtedly have to pay an arm and a leg to witness Beyoncé in the flesh this year. On Wednesday, Bey formally announced the Renaissance World tour following months of speculation. The tour kicks off in Europe, but fans out in the UK were left astonished when they logged on to Ticketmaster in an attempt to get in on the pre-sale.
As fans tried to snag themselves tickets, they were immediately left in a queue with thousands of others once they went on sale. Of course, many were disappointed but produced some hilarious reactions online. As prices are undoubtedly high, a few fans reminded Beyoncé of her lyrics in “Break My Soul” encouraging people to quit their jobs. “Now, I just fell in love / And I just quit my job,” Beyoncé during the first verse. “I’m gonna find new drive / Damn, they work me so damn hard / Work by 9 / Then off past 5 / And they work my nerves / That’s why I cannot sleep at night.”
In addition to the demand, which reportedly led Beyonce to add shows in select cities, fans have been floored by the price itself. Though UK prices are expensive, they apparently are no match for the U.S. dates. According to VividSeats, fans will spend a minimum of $500 in order to purchase tickets the Renaissance shows. That number will undoubtedly spike in the resale market. Furthermore, those who end up trying to secure tickets in the last minute will end up having to pay a whole lot more.
Beyoncé and her team reportedly anticipated the rush as a result of the months-worth of demand. Per Ticketmaster, she unveiled a new system in order to help fans beat bots and access tickets more quicker. However, it does vary by city.
“Beyoncé is distributing tickets in three different Verified Fan sales: BeyHive Presale powered by Ticketmaster Verified Fan; Citi Presale powered by Verified Fan and the General Verified Fan Onsale,” Ticketmaster said during the announcement. In addition to the three ranks, Bey also has a Verizon Presale available. “Registration windows vary by city, so check the schedule below and be sure to note when the window closes for the show you’re interested in attending.”
In short, people are outraged at ticket prices. Check out some of the responses below.