Fans will undoubtedly have to pay an arm and a leg to witness Beyoncé in the flesh this year. On Wednesday, Bey formally announced the Renaissance World tour following months of speculation. The tour kicks off in Europe, but fans out in the UK were left astonished when they logged on to Ticketmaster in an attempt to get in on the pre-sale.

As fans tried to snag themselves tickets, they were immediately left in a queue with thousands of others once they went on sale. Of course, many were disappointed but produced some hilarious reactions online. As prices are undoubtedly high, a few fans reminded Beyoncé of her lyrics in “Break My Soul” encouraging people to quit their jobs. “Now, I just fell in love / And I just quit my job,” Beyoncé during the first verse. “I’m gonna find new drive / Damn, they work me so damn hard / Work by 9 / Then off past 5 / And they work my nerves / That’s why I cannot sleep at night.”

Beyoncé better price those tickets like someone who told people to quit their jobs last July 😭😭😭 — A – A Political Hater (@Deenike) February 1, 2023

Beyoncé told us to quit our jobs now we looking at these ticket prices like: pic.twitter.com/OkgDdgb7v2 — 𝑀𝓎𝒱𝑒𝓇𝓎𝒪𝓌𝓃 ✍🏾 (@xclusivestories) February 1, 2023

how am i supposed to afford these renaissance tickets when beyoncé told me to quit my job.. so i did.. pic.twitter.com/YrlVUPkPpi — rafiky 🦁 (@lovesmeallnight) February 1, 2023

Everyone that took Beyoncé’s job advice in Break my Soul when they see the Renaissance World Tour prices pic.twitter.com/rA3rSDSMJl — Allie is the #1 CUFF IT stan (@Fergyonce) February 1, 2023

I have a question for the 200973 people ahead of me in the O2 priority queue for Beyoncé tickets… pic.twitter.com/RkfKsn3MRn — L (@lorenzoofficial) February 2, 2023

In addition to the demand, which reportedly led Beyonce to add shows in select cities, fans have been floored by the price itself. Though UK prices are expensive, they apparently are no match for the U.S. dates. According to VividSeats, fans will spend a minimum of $500 in order to purchase tickets the Renaissance shows. That number will undoubtedly spike in the resale market. Furthermore, those who end up trying to secure tickets in the last minute will end up having to pay a whole lot more.

Beyoncé and her team reportedly anticipated the rush as a result of the months-worth of demand. Per Ticketmaster, she unveiled a new system in order to help fans beat bots and access tickets more quicker. However, it does vary by city.

HOLLYWOOD, FLORIDA – NOVEMBER 16: Beyonce attends the Shawn Carter Foundation Gala at the Seminole Ballroom in the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on November 16, 2019 in Hollywood, Florida. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Shawn Carter Foundation)

“Beyoncé is distributing tickets in three different Verified Fan sales: BeyHive Presale powered by Ticketmaster Verified Fan; Citi Presale powered by Verified Fan and the General Verified Fan Onsale,” Ticketmaster said during the announcement. In addition to the three ranks, Bey also has a Verizon Presale available. “Registration windows vary by city, so check the schedule below and be sure to note when the window closes for the show you’re interested in attending.”

In short, people are outraged at ticket prices. Check out some of the responses below.

my parents: “WHO SOLD THE HOUSE???”



Me while at Beyoncé’s renaissance tour: pic.twitter.com/JyOaAOVsmO — Bradley 💧 (@bradleyberdecia) February 1, 2023

Doing my service to society, here are the Beyonce London prices pic.twitter.com/F3fY3sXtMS — 🐖 (@sorrowofamonkey) February 2, 2023

Everybody keep posting screenshots being in a queue of 200k+ people… Beyoncé PLEASE! I have a child pic.twitter.com/uoEHnTgdnO — Meech (@MediumSizeMeech) February 2, 2023

there’s no way you’re ALL Beyoncé fans. i’ve been here since birth. move out the way when i go get my tickets like pic.twitter.com/moU78IV8Li — bwa 🇳🇬 (@thereturnofBWA) February 1, 2023

Five bills stand before me, but because of Beyoncé and these tour tickets,

I can only choose one. pic.twitter.com/501cuVlRxz — Cindy Noir✨ (@thecindynoir) February 1, 2023

Hey Beyoncé girl, please don’t forget you told us to quit our jobs on that album. Not too much on those prices please and thanks miss mamas! 🤏🏾 pic.twitter.com/swQHSdRtmf — Tenille. (@tenilleclarke1) February 1, 2023

me in the Ticketmaster queue making sure no bots get Beyoncé tickets pic.twitter.com/rExWvWF47s — Reed (@reedlikeabook_) February 1, 2023

BEYONCÉ TICKETS THE SAME DAY AS RENT DUE? ROC NATION, YOU WILL CRUMBLE pic.twitter.com/q2DekgLYrm — DDOT. (@DDotOmen) February 1, 2023