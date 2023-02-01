Beyoncé will be hitting the road for the first time since 2018’s On The Run II Tour with Jay-Z.

After much speculation in recent months, Queen Bey dropped the official dates for the Renaissance World Tour 2023. The singer will kick off the European leg first. The tour will begin in Stockholm, Sweden on May 10th before heading to various European cities including Paris, London, and Amsterdam.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – JANUARY 21: Beyoncé performs on stage headlining the Grand Reveal of Dubai’s newest luxury hotel, Atlantis The Royal on January 21, 2023 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Mason Poole/Parkwood Media/Getty Images for Atlantis The Royal)

The North American leg will begin with two nights in Toronto on July 8th and 9th before heading to Philadelphia to begin the remainder of her U.S. dates. Beyoncé will be hitting every major U.S. city including two nights in both New York and Los Angeles.

The news of Beyoncé’s tour comes shortly after her performance in Dubai. The “Alien Superstar” artist graced the stage for the grand opening of Atlantis The Royal for an exclusive performance. Only celebrities, influencers and journalists were invited to watch the show.

Beyoncé’s album, Renaissance dropped in late July 2022. The project’s dance-heavy production earned critical acclaim across the board, landing at the top of several year-end lists. Additionally, it earned Bey 9 Grammy noms including Album Of The Year. During the 2022 Wearable Art Gala, she sparked speculation surrounding the upcoming tour after auctioning luxury ticket packages. The buyers spent $40K and over for backstage passes, concert tickets and more.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – JANUARY 21: Beyoncé attends the Atlantis The Royal Grand Reveal Weekend, a new ultra-luxury resort on January 21, 2023 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Mason Poole/Parkwood Media/Getty Images for Atlantis The Royal)

We’ll keep you posted on anymore updates surrounding Bey’s upcoming shows, which will undoubtedly be one of the highest selling tours of the year.