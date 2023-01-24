Though Beyoncé’s decision to perform in Dubai led to a flurry of backlash, Mathew Knowles says his daughter’s performance unified her fans.

On Saturday, Beyoncé performed her first concert since 2018 in Dubai for the grand opening of Atlantis The Royal. The exclusive event included many high-profile attendees. However, some felt it was a poor decision for the popstar to perform in a country that upholds anti-LGBTQ laws.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – JANUARY 21: Beyoncé performs on stage headlining the Grand Reveal of Dubai’s newest luxury hotel, Atlantis The Royal on January 21, 2023 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Mason Poole/Parkwood Media/Getty Images for Atlantis The Royal)

Her father, Mathew Knowles, spoke to TMZ where he pushed back against the criticism. He explained that Beyoncé’s concert unified a diverse audience. At the same time, he said his daughter wouldn’t intentionally try to harm or isolate any part of her fanbase.

Ts Madison shared a similar sentiment on Monday. Madison wondered if people would share similar outrage if Bey performed in states that have anti-same sex laws.

“So y’all gone be mad at @Beyonce when she [performs] on her tour in those US States that have [anti-LGBTQ] laws in place? Or are you gone still get your tickets? The selective outrage is workin my #cozy nerves,” Madison tweeted.

After addressing the controversy, Knowles also confirmed speculation surrounding Beyoncé’s tour. He said that she’s hitting the road this year, which would mark her first headlining affair since On The Run II with Jay-Z.

LONDON – JANUARY 21: Actress Beyonce Knowles and her father Matthew arrive at the UK premiere of “Dreamgirls” at Odeon Leicester Square on January 21, 2007 in London, England. (Photo by Dave Hogan/Getty Images)

Beyoncé confirmed a tour for Renaissance during the 2022 Wearable Art Gala. She auctioned packages that include backstage passes and travel accommodations for the tour. Additionally, the Dubai show was rumored to be a launching pad for the upcoming tour. We’ll keep you posted on any further updates surrounding the show.

