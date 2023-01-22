Just a few days ago, Beyoncé made her long-awaited return to the stage. Unfortunately for die-hard fans, the performance took place in Dubai. Several security measures were chiefly put in place to prevent any footage from getting out. However, some attendees still found a way to leak their clips, and the response has been nothing short of amazing.

During her first concert in nearly half a decade, Queen B helped celebrate the opening of the luxurious city’s Atlantis The Royal hotel. While walking the carpet beforehand, she donned a beautiful golden gown. When she later arrived on stage, the mother of three went through various glamorous costume changes.

Beyoncé performs on stage headlining the Grand Reveal of Dubai’s newest luxury hotel, Atlantis The Royal on January 21, 2023 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Atlantis The Royal)

She performed hits like “XO,” “Crazy In Love,” and “Naughty Girl.” Additionally, there were covers of “At Last” and “Ave Maria,” as well as the live debut of several titles. Among them were “BROWN SKIN GIRL,” which included a surprise appearance from Blue Ivy Carter, as well as “BIGGER.”

Aside from wealthy UAE locals, Beyoncé’s show also attracted a diverse crowd of celebrity friends. Both Chloe and Halle Bailey showed up in support of their long-time mentor. The latter’s beau, rapper DDG, also tagged along. He was looking as dapper as ever in an all-black suit and shoes from Balenciaga.

DDG and Halle Bailey attend the Grand Reveal Weekend for Atlantis The Royal, Dubai’s new ultra-luxury hotel on January 21, 2023 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Atlantis The Royal)

Elsewhere on the blue carpet, Rebel Wilson was seen in a bright green dress alongside her girlfriend Ramona Agruma. Grey’s Anatomy starlet Ellen Pompeo was also in attendance alongside her husband.

When the actress was asked about her plans for her weekend in Dubai she smartly replied, “My plans are Beyoncé. Then recovering from Beyoncé. Beyoncé is a full weekend event – it’s not just the performance, it’s a week of digesting what she did.”

The hotel’s grand opening and subsequent celebration saw Black Panther‘s Letitia Wright taking in the show too. For her part, she donned a vibrant pink dress and carried a small Prada purse in her hands.

Keep scrolling to see more celebrity looks from Beyoncé’s big return to the stage below. Afterward, tell us who you think deserves the best-dressed award in the comments.

Ramona Agruma and Rebel Wilson attend the Grand Reveal Weekend for Atlantis The Royal, Dubai’s new ultra-luxury hotel on January 21, 2023 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Atlantis The Royal)

Ellen Pompeo and Chris Ivery attend the Grand Reveal Weekend for Atlantis The Royal, Dubai’s new ultra-luxury hotel on January 21, 2023 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Atlantis The Royal)

Winston Duke and Letitia Wright attend the Grand Reveal Weekend for Atlantis The Royal, Dubai’s new ultra-luxury hotel on January 21, 2023 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Atlantis The Royal)

Liam Payne (L), Kate Cassidy (2L) and Executive Vice President of Atlantis, Timothy Kelly (R) attend the Grand Reveal Weekend for Atlantis The Royal, Dubai’s new ultra-luxury hotel on January 21, 2023 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Atlantis The Royal)

Jennifer Baltimore and Nia Long attend the Grand Reveal Weekend for Atlantis The Royal, Dubai’s new ultra-luxury hotel on January 21, 2023 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Atlantis The Royal)

Gena Knowles and Mathew Knowles attend the Grand Reveal Weekend for Atlantis The Royal, Dubai’s new ultra-luxury hotel on January 21, 2023 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Atlantis The Royal)

Chloe Bailey attends the Grand Reveal Weekend for Atlantis The Royal, Dubai’s new ultra-luxury hotel on January 21, 2023 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Samir Hussein/Getty Images for Atlantis The Royal)

Kendall Jenner attends the Grand Reveal Weekend for Atlantis The Royal, Dubai’s new ultra-luxury hotel on January 21, 2023 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Atlantis The Royal)

[Via]