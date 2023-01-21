We’re all jealous of attendees of the Queen’s private show at Dubai on Saturday (January 21). However, some more news and reports from the spectacle indicate that there were more risks to this show than one might expect. Moreover, one of the patrons reported that Beyoncé was recovering from foot surgery before her performance.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – JANUARY 21: Beyoncé attends the Atlantis The Royal Grand Reveal Weekend, a new ultra-luxury resort on January 21, 2023 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Mason Poole/Parkwood Media/Getty Images for Atlantis The Royal)

Of course, anyone being paid $24 million for a private concert would rush to it with two broken arms if they could. Still, if reports are accurate, this is yet another insane display of commitment and skill from the superstar artist. Attendees at Beyoncé’s concert at The Royal Atlantis in Dubai likely had a magical experience.

Despite the show’s strict no-phone policy, footage still leaked online. Moreover, many took to social media to share their takes and thoughts on the invite-only concert. It included celebrities, other artists, journalists, and critics like one cultural critic and author Gerrick Kennedy.

“BEYLANTIS was quite the unexpected show,” he tweeted. “That voice is just gets better and better. Mama was doing her good singing. Mind-blowing to see her and Blue Ivy perform together. Even more in awe to hear she did this after foot surgery. It’s unclear what injury led Bey to the operating table, but it’s good to know she’s doing better.”

Beyoncé is reportedly recovering from foot surgery. pic.twitter.com/UZTd8RjYuw — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 21, 2023

However, the “BREAK MY SOUL” singer had other things to promote and celebrate this week. Her new campaign for Ivy Park x Adidas, Park Trail, debuted with help from the likes of Ice Spice and Offset. Moreover, she just released another Adidas collab in the form of her Top Ten 2000 sneaker colorways.

Meanwhile, other large performances caused comparisons to Beyoncé’s great live shows. Stephen A. Smith recently caught some flack for saying that Rihanna “ain’t Beyoncé,” referencing the “Diamonds” singer’s upcoming Super Bowl halftime show. Even when she’s not on stage, the RENAISSANCE mogul can’t help but dominate conversations around concert spectacles.

Still, what do you think of Beyoncé recovering from foot surgery right before her private Dubai concert? Whatever the case, let us know in the comments down below. Also, as always, check back in with HNHH for more mind-blowing moments from your favorite performers.

[via]