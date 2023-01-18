Stephen A. Smith has clarified his recent comments comparing Beyoncé and Rihanna. The First Take commentator says that he meant “no disrespect to Rihanna,” but reaffirmed that Beyoncé is operating on another level.

Smith had originally remarked that Rihanna “ain’t Beyoncé,” during an appearance on The Sherri Show. He had been asked whether he’s excited about Rihanna’s upcoming Super Bowl Halftime Show.

“Rihanna’s music is fantastic,” Smith said at the time, before adding, “She’s great. She’s a sister. I love her dearly, I listen to her music, I’m gonna support her ’til the cows come home. I’m just telling you, for me, there’s Beyoncé and there’s everybody else.”

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – FEBRUARY 14: Head coach Stephen A. Smith of Team Stephen A. looks on before the 2020 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game Presented By Ruffles at Wintrust Arena on February 14, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

He continued: “Just like there’s Michael Jackson and there’s everybody else. Ladies and gentlemen, [Rihanna is] a lot of things. She’s spectacular actually and congratulations on new mamahood. There’s one thing she’s not — she ain’t Beyoncé.”

Afterward, explaining his opinion in a video posted on Instagram, Smith said: “I meant it as no disrespect to Rihanna. I know she’s phenomenal and she’s my sister. Nothing but love for her, but Beyoncé is my sister, too.”

He further admitted that he needs “to be more careful” with his wording.

Rihanna has been gearing up for her highly-anticipated performance at the championship game for months now. Her appearance as the headliner will come a decade after Beyoncé brought out Kelly Rowland as well as Michelle Williams from Destiny’s Child for her performance in 2013.

Rihanna has not embarked on a tour since 2016, when she released her last studio album, Anti. The iconic singer has yet to announce any specific details regarding her long-awaited next project.

Check out Stephen A. Smith’s clarification of his comments on Instagram below.

