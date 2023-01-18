Stephen A. Smith Talks Halftime Show: Rihanna “Ain’t Beyoncé”
He praised Ri for her talents, but he doesn’t believe she can outmatch Bey’s epic Super Bowl halftime performance.
The Navy is fired up this morning after hearing what Stephen A. Smith had to say about Rihanna. We’re less than one month away from Super Bowl LVII, which will also host a performance by the icon. People have speculated what the Fenty billionaire will bring to the stage, and Smith weighed in during a recent interview. His comments quickly spread like wildfire.
While on Sherri, Smith was asked if he was excited about the halftime show. “I don’t want to say I’m not excited,” said Smith. “She’s fantastic. That’s not where I’m going with this.”
“Ladies and gentlemen, she’s a lot of things,” Smith continued as he referenced Rihanna. “She’s spectacular, actually. And congratulations on new mamahood.” The audience was co-signing the compliments before Smith shook things up.
“There’s one thing she’s not: she ain’t Beyoncé,” the commentator added to an audibly shocked crowd. Sherri Shepherd jumped in to praise Rihanna’s talents.
“The only reason I brought up Beyoncé is because Beyoncé recently performed at the Super Bowl,” he replied. “And without Bruno Mars and Coldplay.”
As the audience’s reaction almost overpowered the conversation, Shepherd also said this was Rihanna’s time, not Bey’s.
“Rihanna’s coming back, she’s got that extra oomph of motherhood. I like Rihanna!” said the talk show host.
Smith was unmoved. “I like television, I like a lotta talent out there. There’s some spectacular females in television, I just wanna say that. Everybody ain’t Sherri. That’s not throwing shade on them! That’s appreciating their greatness but understanding there’s levels.”
“Rihanna’s music is fantastic. She’s great, she’s a sister. I love her dearly, I listen to her music. I’m gonna support her ’til the cows come home! I’m just telling you, for me, there’s Beyoncé, there’s everybody else.”
He also mentioned Michael Jackson’s status, suggesting everyone else falls under the late icon.
This hot take certainly set off social media, so check out the clip above and a few reactions below.