The Navy is fired up this morning after hearing what Stephen A. Smith had to say about Rihanna. We’re less than one month away from Super Bowl LVII, which will also host a performance by the icon. People have speculated what the Fenty billionaire will bring to the stage, and Smith weighed in during a recent interview. His comments quickly spread like wildfire.

While on Sherri, Smith was asked if he was excited about the halftime show. “I don’t want to say I’m not excited,” said Smith. “She’s fantastic. That’s not where I’m going with this.”

“Ladies and gentlemen, she’s a lot of things,” Smith continued as he referenced Rihanna. “She’s spectacular, actually. And congratulations on new mamahood.” The audience was co-signing the compliments before Smith shook things up.

“There’s one thing she’s not: she ain’t Beyoncé,” the commentator added to an audibly shocked crowd. Sherri Shepherd jumped in to praise Rihanna’s talents.

“The only reason I brought up Beyoncé is because Beyoncé recently performed at the Super Bowl,” he replied. “And without Bruno Mars and Coldplay.”

SIMI VALLEY, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 09: In this image released on November 9, Rihanna attends Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video at Allied Studios on November 08, 2022 in Simi Valley, California; and broadcast on November 9, 2022. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video)

Read More: Rihanna Drops Super Bowl Halftime Show Trailer

As the audience’s reaction almost overpowered the conversation, Shepherd also said this was Rihanna’s time, not Bey’s.

“Rihanna’s coming back, she’s got that extra oomph of motherhood. I like Rihanna!” said the talk show host.

Smith was unmoved. “I like television, I like a lotta talent out there. There’s some spectacular females in television, I just wanna say that. Everybody ain’t Sherri. That’s not throwing shade on them! That’s appreciating their greatness but understanding there’s levels.”

NEW ORLEANS, LA – FEBRUARY 03: Singer Beyonce performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl XLVII Halftime Show at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on February 3, 2013 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

Read More: Rihanna Shows Off Super Bowl Halftime Show Merch As Her Return To The Stage Nears

“Rihanna’s music is fantastic. She’s great, she’s a sister. I love her dearly, I listen to her music. I’m gonna support her ’til the cows come home! I’m just telling you, for me, there’s Beyoncé, there’s everybody else.”

He also mentioned Michael Jackson’s status, suggesting everyone else falls under the late icon.

This hot take certainly set off social media, so check out the clip above and a few reactions below.

I understand what he is saying. Beyoncé has spoilt performances for everyone. It’s like Coachella since Beychella happened. It’s as if everyone else is playing second since then. Sorry to Rihanna, who is not as talented as Beyoncé, that’s gonna happen to her as well. 😪😪😪 https://t.co/YHXys03xlC — I Choose Violence (@ourhermitage) January 18, 2023

Rihanna doesn’t need nor wants to be Beyoncé, let’s start there. She created her own lane and didn’t copy what was already done by MJ and Tina Turner. @stephenasmith it’s always the black man degrading a black woman. We don’t even know who you are. Clout chaser! pic.twitter.com/ma1UfXpXuP — RihannaImpact (@rihanna_impact) January 18, 2023

Stephen A. Smith using Beyoncé to shade Rihanna was corny and unnecessary. He could’ve said he liked Rihanna without mentioning Beyoncé. — my name is… (@clapmytweets) January 18, 2023

Not Stephen A Smith comparing Rihanna to Beyonce. What’s the point sir? There isn’t any comparison. Rih is Rih and Bey is Bey. They are both equally amazing and talented. — 🌹 (@VivaLaYanii) January 18, 2023

What Stephen A Smith said on the Sherri Show was so unnecessary… 😵‍💫 of course she isn’t Beyoncé she’s Rihanna. Both women are very talented and amazing artists. So why compare? Let Rihanna have her moment. She is WHO SHE IS the end. 🤷🏽‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/rwVuDul7DP — Bianca Wilson (@___bjw___) January 18, 2023