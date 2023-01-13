Rihanna’s highly anticipated performance at the Super Bowl is weeks away, though fans aren’t entirely sure what to expect. It’s been over half a decade since she’s graced a stage, and fans are desperately begging for new music. Though it seems unlikely that new music will follow, the trailer for her upcoming performance has certainly built excitement.

MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 01: Rihanna attends A$AP Rocky Basel Edition at STORY Nightclub on December 01, 2022 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Apple Music released the trailer titled, “Rihanna Is Back.” The 30-second clip opens up with a compilation of news segments announcing her return. “It’s been six years since the nine-time Grammy-winner dropped an album,” one person’s heard saying. Another adds, “Dude, Rihanna, we’ve waited for you.”

Eventually, the spotlight turns to Rihanna who raises her finger to her mouth in a motion of silence as her single, “Needed Me” rings out.

Jay-Z’s Roc Nation announced Rihanna as the Super Bowl halftime performer last year, a few months after she welcomed her firstborn child with A$AP Rocky. Jay shared a statement calling Rih a “generational talent.”

“Rihanna is a generational talent, a woman of humble beginnings who has surpassed expectations at every turn,” Hov said. “A person born on the small island of Barbados who became one of the most prominent artists ever. Self-made in business and entertainment.”

PARIS, FRANCE – MARCH 01: Rihanna is seen outside the Dior show, during Paris Fashion Week – Womenswear F/W 2022-2023, on March 01, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)

Though Rihanna might be coming back to the stage, it seems unlikely that new music will follow. Last year, she released her first pieces of music in six years with “Lift Me Up” for the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever OST. She also shared “Born Again” for the film’s soundtrack.

Check out the trailer for Rihanna’s upcoming performance below. What songs do you want to hear her perform at the Super Bowl? Let us know in the comment section below.