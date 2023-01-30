Rihanna reportedly filed a trademark for a “Fenty Kids” clothing line, although that doesn’t mean she’s starting one anytime soon. However, the trademark does protect the name from use by other entities. Moreover, reports indicate that the star singer and upcoming Super Bowl halftime show performer filed on January 20th.

MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 01: Rihanna attends A$AP Rocky Basel Edition at STORY Nightclub on December 01, 2022 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Furthermore, the motion describes the trademarked line as including “infant wear, swimwear, hats, underwear, footwear, leggings, socks,” and lots more. In fact, the patent even included baby bibs, booties, caps, and cloth diapers. While it seems hilariously exhaustive, you’d be surprised at how important it is to keep your patent affairs in order. Given Rihanna’s status, exposure, and variety of endeavors, she made a smart move.

Overall, the line’s products support a child from birth to toddler status, at least based on the described items. However, the trademark doesn’t mean that the “Diamonds” artist is guaranteed to launch a line in the future. In fact, it just means that other entities from infringing on the Fenty name.

Rihanna has plans to launch a kids' clothing line.



The name?



"FENTY KIDS"



Per a trademark filing made on January 20th, @rihanna plans to offer FENTY-KIDS branded:



1. Clothing

2. Swimwear

3. Footwear

4. Baby bibs



… and more 👇#Rhianna pic.twitter.com/nQwL3jMamg — Josh Gerben (@JoshGerben) January 27, 2023

Meanwhile, Rihanna filed for a trademark of “Fenty Hair” back in March of 2021. According to Highsnobiety, it protects “several hair products, from straightening devices to medicated treatments for dandruff.” Still, the mother of one is busier than ever, with a whole spectacle to organize for next week.

Moreover, Apple Music just launched their “Rihanna’s Road to Halftime” campaign. Among other elements, they’ll release an interview with Rihanna ahead of her Super Bowl performance. Also, the initiative gave fans the chance to listen to her incredible catalog in Spatial Audio. Additionally, new content includes programming for a series on past Super Bowl performances and one dedicated to the star herself.

“Rihanna is one of the most prolific artists of our time, and we, along with her many fans across the globe, cannot wait to see her take the stage at the first Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show,” Apple’s VP of Apple Music and Beats, Oliver Schusser, stated. “We are excited to celebrate Rihanna, and give her fans a new way to experience her music with Spatial Audio, as well as exclusive content from Apple Music.”

Still, what do you think of Rihanna filing a trademark for “Fenty Kids”? Whatever the case, let us know in the comments down below. Also, as always, log back into HNHH for the latest on Rihanna and her many hats.

[via]