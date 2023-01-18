The chatter about this year’s Super Bowl halftime show increases as we inch closer to Rihanna’s huge performance. The singer has been keenly focused on growing her Fenty brand into the billions. Despite the pushback she’s received for the delay in her next album, her fans are still excited about each new venture. A$AP Rocky recently spoke about the singer’s upcoming display and looks forward to the finished product.

“Oh, man. I’m just as excited as you guys, if not more,” Rocky told Zane Lowe for Apple Music 1. “Yeah, I’m super excited. This is as huge. This is incredible. I’m so glad that my lady’s back making music again and whatnot, and getting back out there.”

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 26: Rihanna and A$AP Rocky attend Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever” Premiere at Dolby Theatre on October 26, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

“It’s just incredible. Especially for both of us, it is a good year for both of us to be more active and be out there,” he also shared. “But the Super Bowl is huge, and her being the creative she is she going to bring it, man. I’m excited. I’m more excited than everybody else, honestly.”

Rocky and Rihanna welcome their baby boy in May 2022, and according to the rapper, fatherhood has significantly changed his life.

“It’s so unexplainable. It’s just one of those things. I’m a member of our club now, like the dad club,” Rocky said. “You see a dad, you see me. I’m playing on, I’m a full dad now. Being outside and working and being creative, it drives more energy for you, to obviously, to think and soak things up like a sponge now that I’m a dad, because I have a whole nother perspective.”

The couple has shared few images of their little one with the public. With two high-profile parents, the baby will need all the privacy he can get in his early years. Additionally, this new “perspective” Rocky speaks of has its benefits.

“But it honestly helps you get home to your family and get home to your baby,” he further stated. “And I can’t even explain it, man. You come home to heaven every day. I’m so thankful. God is good, man.”