It’s been a pivotal year for A$AP Rocky — personally and professionally. The young Harlem legend recently dropped his new single, “Shi**in’ Me,” which he describes as having an “industrial” sound. The track also serves as the lead single on the soundtrack for EA’s video game Need for Speed: Unbound.

As for his personal life, Rocky entered fatherhood earlier this year after welcoming a child with Rihanna. The “DMB” rapper sat down with Complex to dish on his fruitful 2022. “I made ‘Shittin’ Me’ a long time ago,” the 34-year old shared. “Probably around like 2019. The recording process was insane.”

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 26: (L-R) Rihanna and A$AP Rocky attend Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” premiere at Dolby Theatre on October 26, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/WireImage)

On not receiving credit for his eclectic music videos, Rocky joked, “Give me my fu***ng flowers!” He added, “From day one, I developed this reputation of being one of those visual artists, so this goes without saying that I had to kind of keep the tradition going with this one.” Rocky gushed about fatherhood and raising a child with billionaire beauty Rihanna.

“It’s beautiful,” he shared. “Honestly, I think fatherhood gives me more time to do exactly what I want. I don’t have time for anything that isn’t priorities. It helps you prioritize, honestly. I love it. Everything is just based around my newfound love for being a dad and a family man. It’s lit right now. I can’t even describe it. Yo, you see this smile! I’m all smiles right now, man.”

At this point in his career, Rocky wants fans to know that he’s all about artistry these days. “I’m in a place where I want to give my all to all of this,” he shared. “All I have is my craft, my art, my family. That’s just my life. I just want to give motherfuckers some dope shit. They’re going to see. It’s going to be ill.”

