Rihanna and A$AP Rocky both attended the Golden Globes together on Tuesday night in Beverly Hills. At the event, Rihanna was nominated for best original song regarding her work on “Lift Me Up.” The song appeared on the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack.

For the night, Rihanna rocked a black gown with velvet details, as well as velvet gloves, and a hefty velvet wrap cape. She also went with heels by Giuseppe Zanotti and numerous Cartier diamonds.

LONDON, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 02: ASAP Rocky and Rihanna arrive at The Fashion Awards 2019 held at Royal Albert Hall on December 02, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/BFC/Getty Images)

Rihanna’s makeup artist Priscilla Ono discussed the look in a press release from Fenty Beauty. She explained: “We wanted to create a clean, refreshed beauty look using all rose gold hues as a soft juxtaposition to the dramatic structure of her gown. We kept the eye minimal and mixed different rose gold tones on her lips, cheeks and body for an all-over sheen.”

As for A$AP Rocky, the rapper went with a “compact wool and satin jacket and trousers and brushed leather lace-up shoes,” according to a release.

Rihanna’s “Lift Me Up” later lost to “Naatu Naatu” by Kala Bhairava, M.M. Keeravani, and Rahul Sipligunj, for RRR.

The couple’s appearance at the Golden Globes comes ahead of Rihanna’s high-anticipated Super Bowl Halftime Show. The superstar singer recently released a line of merch for the event through her Savage X Fenty brand.

Rocky, on the other hand, is gearing up for the release of his long-awaited fourth studio album. He shared “D.M.B.” off of the effort, in May of last year. The project will be his first full-length effort since 2018’s Testing.

Check out Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s outfits from the Golden Globes here.

